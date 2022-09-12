Read full article on original website
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers
DC drivers have long debated whether bad road behavior seems more associated with license plates from Maryland or Virginia. Now we have some actual research, and it turns out Maryland is worse. Way worse. In a recent Forbes Advisor survey of “confrontational driving,” Maryland ranked the seventh most aggressive state...
Last-Minute Things to Do in the DC Area 9/15-9/18: H Street Festival, Oktoberfest Celebrations, and Art Events
Fairs, fests, and parties. Enjoy art, culture, games, and performances at the 17th Annual H Street Festival (Sat, free, H Street). You can also head to the AfriCaribbean Culture Street Fair (Sun, free, Mount Rainier), get some good reads at the Books and Blocks Party (Sat, free, Benning), enjoy vendors and a dog show at the Celebrate Petworth Community Festival (Sun, free, Petworth), head to the Annual Downtown Hyattsville Arts and Ales Festival (Sat, free, Hyattsville), listen to the sounds of the Community Choral Festival (Sun, $10+, Vienna), or stop by the Festival Hispano Georgetown (Sun, free, Georgetown).
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest Around DC
If you’ve never had the chance to witness a ceremonial keg tapping, Oktoberfest is the time. Here’s how local spots are celebrating the German festival. The Navy Yard location of this brewery is throwing a party celebrating the release of its Marzen Lager Festbier on Thursday, September 15. From 6 to 8 PM, guests can down bottomless beer, wine, and rail liquor. Tickets range from $30 to $40 and come with a souvenir stein.
Nama Ko Opens on 14th Street With Matzo Ball Miso Soup and “No Rules” Sushi Rolls
Boston-based restaurateur Michael Schlow may be best known for his Italian cooking, but in DC, he’s gaining a reputation as a raw seafood star—starting with his short-lived gem of a crudo bar, Conosci, which morphed into sushi bar Nama in Mt. Vernon Triangle. Now, Schlow has teamed up with former Morimoto executive chef Derek Watson for a sushi bar and Japanese restaurant on 14th Street. Nama Ko served up its first small plates, sushi rolls, and yuzu margaritas on Wednesday night.
