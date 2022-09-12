ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

EMU faculty strike comes to an end

By WXYZ Web Team
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
Eastern Michigan University and the faculty union announced late Sunday night both sides had come to an agreement on a new contract. This means that the faculty strike is over, and that faculty will be returning to the classroom today. The full schedule of classes will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The announcement comes after what the university calls a marathon bargaining session between both sides that lasted late into the evening on Saturday and Sunday. The university says details about the agreement will be provided at a later time.

Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
WILX-TV

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley could be fired as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Detroit Free Press has reported the university’s Board of Trustees will fire Stanley if he does not step down by Tuesday. An MSU spokesperson told News 10 that...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

