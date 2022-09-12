ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Watch the Localish Houston Special Celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage!

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago
Watch the Localish Houston Special Celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage!

Celebrate Hispanic & Latin Heritage with ABC13! This unique culture adds wonderful flavor, music, art and fun to our city, helping it to be one of the most diverse places to live in the United States. Localish Houston is diving into community stories that highlight and demonstrate Hispanic and Latin American pride! Watch the special Sunday, September 18 at 4:30PM to see these inspiring stories.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

