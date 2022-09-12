Read full article on original website
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
Montgomery Community Media CEO Hobson Announces Retirement
Veteran television executive Nannette Hobson announced Thursday that she is retiring as Chief Executive Officer of Montgomery Community Media in Rockville at the end of the year. In a memo to her staff, Hobson said, “I’m excited to begin a new chapter in my life as a grandmother of three...
Silver Spring Resident Wins Natural Resource Photo Contest
The winners of the annual Natural Resource Photo Contest held by The Maryland Department of Natural Resources were announced Thursday. David Terao. from Silver Spring, took home the grand prize. Terao’s macro image titled “Jumping Spider” earned him a $500 prize, a one-year Maryland State Park Passport, a two-year subscription...
Red Line Metro Trains Single-Tracking Between Forest Glen and Silver Spring
Sept. 17 – 18 Regular Single-Tracking. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. Single-Tracking after 10 p.m. More information regarding metrorail work can be found on the WMATA website here.
McKnight Addresses Questions About Kid Museum Contract
Last week, the Board of Education (BOE) awarded a $2.37 million dollar contract to the Kid Museum, a Bethesda-based local non-profit specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM] programs. The decision came under fire from The Parents Coalition of Montgomery County, a local watchdog group. The group charged nepotism...
Councilmembers Hear Update On Thrive 2050; Elrich Urges Disapproval
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council received an update on a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive Montgomery 2050, a plan to guide the county for the next three decades. Residents had a lukewarm response to the plan, according to consultants hired to lead the review. On Wednesday,...
County to Hold Information Session on Foster Parenting
An upcoming information session will provide residents with details about how to become a foster parent. The meeting will take place on Zoom on Sept. 21. from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “Choosing to become a foster parent...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
New CEO Wants Metro to be Successful and ‘Boring’
The new CEO of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority sat down with legislators from the D.C. area to ask for their partnership in helping making the transit system so boring that no one talks about it. “Boring means we are very effective,” said Randy Clarke during the monthly meeting of...
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
B-CC High School in Lockdown Following Reports of Student With Weapon
No gun was found at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. The lockdown is lifted, and students will be let out at the regular early dismissal time, according to Montgomery County Police. ——————————————————- Bethesda-Chevy Chase...
MCPS Will Provide Gun Education at High School Assemblies
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), in partnership with the County State’s Attorney’s Office and police, will offer high school students gun education lessons at assemblies this upcoming fall. “Students will be provided with information on the law and consequences if broken, strategies for youth to solve problems without...
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
Maryland speed camera enforcement on SB I-95 in Harford County to begin September 19
A traffic alert for those driving on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore: The Maryland Transportation Authority will deploy speed cameras around the Express Toll Lanes project work zone on the southbound side of the highway near MD 152 in Harford County this coming Monday, September 19, 2022. After a warning...
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to send busses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a democrat, has been challenged...
No Weapon Found at B-CC High; School Dismissed on Time
Responding to a call from a student’s parent who said another student might have a gun, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning. At 9:55 a.m. B-CC administration received a call from the parent, and the school went into lockdown two minutes later. The student made a...
Fans Celebrate Local Hero Frances Tiafoe
Last Monday, Frances Tiafoe shocked the tennis world with a stunning upset of legend Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in New York. Fast forward 11 days later, Tiafoe was back home getting a day named after him. Friday afternoon at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park,...
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County
Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
