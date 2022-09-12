ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery Community Media CEO Hobson Announces Retirement

Veteran television executive Nannette Hobson announced Thursday that she is retiring as Chief Executive Officer of Montgomery Community Media in Rockville at the end of the year. In a memo to her staff, Hobson said, “I’m excited to begin a new chapter in my life as a grandmother of three...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Resident Wins Natural Resource Photo Contest

The winners of the annual Natural Resource Photo Contest held by The Maryland Department of Natural Resources were announced Thursday. David Terao. from Silver Spring, took home the grand prize. Terao’s macro image titled “Jumping Spider” earned him a $500 prize, a one-year Maryland State Park Passport, a two-year subscription...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Glenmont, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Takoma Park, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
mymcmedia.org

McKnight Addresses Questions About Kid Museum Contract

Last week, the Board of Education (BOE) awarded a $2.37 million dollar contract to the Kid Museum, a Bethesda-based local non-profit specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM] programs. The decision came under fire from The Parents Coalition of Montgomery County, a local watchdog group. The group charged nepotism...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County to Hold Information Session on Foster Parenting

An upcoming information session will provide residents with details about how to become a foster parent. The meeting will take place on Zoom on Sept. 21. from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “Choosing to become a foster parent...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
mymcmedia.org

New CEO Wants Metro to be Successful and ‘Boring’

The new CEO of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority sat down with legislators from the D.C. area to ask for their partnership in helping making the transit system so boring that no one talks about it. “Boring means we are very effective,” said Randy Clarke during the monthly meeting of...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Will Provide Gun Education at High School Assemblies

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), in partnership with the County State’s Attorney’s Office and police, will offer high school students gun education lessons at assemblies this upcoming fall. “Students will be provided with information on the law and consequences if broken, strategies for youth to solve problems without...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#Latino
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

8 Best School Districts in Maryland

A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
mymcmedia.org

No Weapon Found at B-CC High; School Dismissed on Time

Responding to a call from a student’s parent who said another student might have a gun, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning. At 9:55 a.m. B-CC administration received a call from the parent, and the school went into lockdown two minutes later. The student made a...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Fans Celebrate Local Hero Frances Tiafoe

Last Monday, Frances Tiafoe shocked the tennis world with a stunning upset of legend Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in New York. Fast forward 11 days later, Tiafoe was back home getting a day named after him. Friday afternoon at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NBC Washington

1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County

Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy