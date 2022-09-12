Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police Athletic League among the charities aided by Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The auto show charity preview gives a tremendous boost to charities like the Detroit PAL. In total, it’s a game changer delivering more than an average $200,000 a year in donations according to their CEO. “We’re focused on kids and community. Over 10,000 kids a...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation helps kids find their way
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation (DHDC) is a one-stop shop for kids trying to find their calling in life. There is a room dedicated to robotics and another housing a t-shirt printing shop. Students come to the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation with big dreams and a...
Tv20detroit.com
Child care teacher shortage plagues Michigan families
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the Rochester Community Schools Caring Steps Early Childhood Care Center you can see there are children enjoying school. But, there are 350 children on a wait list. And, this is just one childcare center and a problem we are seeing across the state. “I...
Tv20detroit.com
Boys & Girls Clubs ignited his passion, now decades later this Detroit artist is back as a mentor
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Before Phillip Simpson was creating smiles across Detroit with his art, he was a kid growing up at 7 Mile and Hoover. "As a kid, you're dealing with things that kids deal with; you're dealing with confidence, you're dealing with possible bullies," said Simpson of The Smile Brand.
Tv20detroit.com
Plans submitted for 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena
(WXYZ) — A new hotel is expected to come to a long-empty spot in The District Detroit, right next to Little Caesars Arena and the I-75 service drive. According to The District Detroit, a plan has been submitted for a mid-rise, mixed-use hotel development at the corner of Woodward Ave. and the I-75 service drive.
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn police ticketing parents dropping Fordson high students off in left & middle lanes
(WXYZ) — Police are now cracking down on dangerous school drop-offs that are putting students and drivers at risk in Dearborn. It's happening outside of Fordson High School on Ford Road, and some parents are learning a hard lesson. Police say parents have been stopping sometimes in the left...
Tv20detroit.com
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday. While he was there, he spoke with 7 Action News and responded to a recent controversial tweet made by Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg,...
Tv20detroit.com
Mustang owners descend on downtown Detroit for global debut of 7th-generation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Ford unveiled the new seventh generation Mustang at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The car includes two new engines with improved fuel efficiency and an all-new updated interior. The global debut was held in Hart Plaza in front of more than...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn police ticketing parents who don't follow school drop-off protocols
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents with kids at Fordson High School in Dearborn could get cited if they drop their kids off on Ford Road. Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin said the action is necessary to prevent tragic crashes. Shahin says people drive over 40 miles per hour...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
(WXYZ) — The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago. Before the I-375 highway was built in the early 1960s, it was home to two thriving African American communities, Black Bottom...
Tv20detroit.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off 2022 NAIAS Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and prominent dignitaries are convening Friday night for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 2022 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Charity Preview will feature new activations like dinosaurs, off-road...
Tv20detroit.com
Take a bioacoustic tour of the native bats on the MSU Bat Walk
EAST LANSING, Mich. — For some people, they're your worst nightmare. But if you're afraid of bats, it may be time to face that phobia at the Fall 2022 MSU Bat Walk. The walk is described as a little bit of citizen science and a little bit of education. The walk will be hosted by the Bat Association of MSU and the MSU Zoological Students Association.
Tv20detroit.com
Popular berm along Detroit Riverfront back open after improvement project
(WXYZ) — The popular berm along the Detroit Riverfront at Milliken State Park and Harbor is back open after being closed for improvements. It's not clear when the berm opened, but the gates surrounding the berm which have been up for the past couple of years were down as of Friday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday; here's how metro Detroiters are celebrating
(WXYZ) — Thursday marks the official start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration that runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 where our country honors the culture and contributions of Americans with Hispanic roots. The time of celebration is also a period of reflection. People in Southwest Detroit, which...
Tv20detroit.com
Man back in custody for allegedly capturing images in restrooms in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is back in police custody and faces 13 new felony charges for allegedly capturing images of unclothed people in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arrested on Thursday and is now being charged with seven felony counts of capturing and distributing images of unclothed people and six count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Tv20detroit.com
Some people considering un-retiring amid inflation, stock market drop
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Unretirement. It’s a concept most have probably not considered, but it’s a reality for many in the current economy. Some retirees are watching inflation rise while the stock market sinks and are reconsidering the plans they made just a short time ago. Gesher Human...
Tv20detroit.com
'Air Mobility Experience' comes to the Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of transportation is on display at the North American International Auto Show with the all new Air Mobility Experience, giving the term "off road vehicle" a new definition. On display Thursday was the flying hover bike called the XTurismo. There was a brief demo...
Tv20detroit.com
The new forms of stalking and what you should know
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I love my kids and want to see them one day,” said Tom Markaj who is currently facing stalking charges. Tom Markaj lost custody of his children because of a stalking case he has in Macomb County. Markaj vented in a way...
Tv20detroit.com
Seventh-generation Ford Mustang introduced at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its new Mustang during the company's main event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Wednesday evening. The 2024 model has two new engine options, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost that targets improving fuel efficiency and the GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8. The seventh generation is paying homage to the more than 58 years of the Mustang.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit mother charged in connection to the shooting death of her 8-year-old child
(WXYZ) — Wayne County prosecutors took a strong stance charging a mother whose 10-year-old son fatally shot his sister. That mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree child abuse, and three counts of a felony firearm. During the virtual court hearing, the mother was overcome...
