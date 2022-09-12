ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation helps kids find their way

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation (DHDC) is a one-stop shop for kids trying to find their calling in life. There is a room dedicated to robotics and another housing a t-shirt printing shop. Students come to the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation with big dreams and a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Child care teacher shortage plagues Michigan families

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the Rochester Community Schools Caring Steps Early Childhood Care Center you can see there are children enjoying school. But, there are 350 children on a wait list. And, this is just one childcare center and a problem we are seeing across the state. “I...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Plans submitted for 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — A new hotel is expected to come to a long-empty spot in The District Detroit, right next to Little Caesars Arena and the I-75 service drive. According to The District Detroit, a plan has been submitted for a mid-rise, mixed-use hotel development at the corner of Woodward Ave. and the I-75 service drive.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet

DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday. While he was there, he spoke with 7 Action News and responded to a recent controversial tweet made by Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard

(WXYZ) — The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago. Before the I-375 highway was built in the early 1960s, it was home to two thriving African American communities, Black Bottom...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off 2022 NAIAS Charity Preview

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and prominent dignitaries are convening Friday night for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 2022 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Charity Preview will feature new activations like dinosaurs, off-road...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Take a bioacoustic tour of the native bats on the MSU Bat Walk

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For some people, they're your worst nightmare. But if you're afraid of bats, it may be time to face that phobia at the Fall 2022 MSU Bat Walk. The walk is described as a little bit of citizen science and a little bit of education. The walk will be hosted by the Bat Association of MSU and the MSU Zoological Students Association.
EAST LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Popular berm along Detroit Riverfront back open after improvement project

(WXYZ) — The popular berm along the Detroit Riverfront at Milliken State Park and Harbor is back open after being closed for improvements. It's not clear when the berm opened, but the gates surrounding the berm which have been up for the past couple of years were down as of Friday morning.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man back in custody for allegedly capturing images in restrooms in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is back in police custody and faces 13 new felony charges for allegedly capturing images of unclothed people in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arrested on Thursday and is now being charged with seven felony counts of capturing and distributing images of unclothed people and six count of using a computer to commit a crime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Some people considering un-retiring amid inflation, stock market drop

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Unretirement. It’s a concept most have probably not considered, but it’s a reality for many in the current economy. Some retirees are watching inflation rise while the stock market sinks and are reconsidering the plans they made just a short time ago. Gesher Human...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Air Mobility Experience' comes to the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of transportation is on display at the North American International Auto Show with the all new Air Mobility Experience, giving the term "off road vehicle" a new definition. On display Thursday was the flying hover bike called the XTurismo. There was a brief demo...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

The new forms of stalking and what you should know

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I love my kids and want to see them one day,” said Tom Markaj who is currently facing stalking charges. Tom Markaj lost custody of his children because of a stalking case he has in Macomb County. Markaj vented in a way...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Seventh-generation Ford Mustang introduced at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its new Mustang during the company's main event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Wednesday evening. The 2024 model has two new engine options, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost that targets improving fuel efficiency and the GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8. The seventh generation is paying homage to the more than 58 years of the Mustang.
DETROIT, MI

