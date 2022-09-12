Read full article on original website
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
NME
Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A
READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston announce debut album ‘Once Bit Never Bored’
Taipei Houston – the band comprising Myles and Layne Ulrich, sons of Metallica drummer Lars – have announced their debut album. The Ulrich brothers announced the formation of their band in the summer of 2021, and played their first gig together in Long Beach, California last September. On...
NME
Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Japan tour
Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has announced a three-date Japan tour in 2023, featuring stops in Nagoya, Osaka and Japan. The alt-pop starling’s Japan outing supports the release of her sophomore album ‘Hold The Girl’, out today (September 16). The tour will begin in Nagoya, where she will play at Diamond Hall on January 17. The tour continues in Osaka, where she will perform at Zepp Osaka Bayside on January 18, before concluding in Tokyo on January 20 at the Tokyo Garden Theater.
NME
Netflix drops trailer for Korean music reality show ‘Take 1’, starring MAMAMOO, AKMU and more
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Korean music reality show Take 1, starring MAMAMOO, AKMU, Rain and more. The new visual was shared on September 15, and features a number of South Korean musicians – Yim Jae-beom, Yoo Hee-yeol, Park Jung-hyun, Rain, AKMU, MAMAMOO and Sumi Jo – as they gather to discuss what it means for them to stage “the most meaningful performance of their careers”, according to a press release from Netflix.
NME
Zild splits a cab ride home with strangers in ‘Duwag’ music video
Filipino indie rock singer Zild has dropped the music video for his latest single, ‘Duwag’. Released today (16 September) at midnight, the moody clip features Wong Kar Wai-esque colour grading and sees the IV of Spades frontman singing the track on a travelling taxi as miscellaneous characters take turns to share the ride, including a burly man with tattoos, a clown, and a pair of middle-aged women – one of whom was played by the artist’s own mother.
NME
Rina Sawayama – ‘Hold the Girl’ review: the best British pop album of the year
Rina Sawayama is something of a genre mixologist. Over the course of her second record ‘Hold The Girl,’ we’re witness to trance, British indie, ‘90s alt-rock, ‘00s Avril Lavigne-style soft-rock and beyond, with these wide-spanning sonics shot through with her razor-sharp musical vision. It’s a sound reflective of the way that we’re able to consume music in 2022. With streaming making it easier to listen to literally anything, we’re less guided by genre, able to have playlists that flit between garage and country at a press of a button – or in the case of the title track of Sawayama’s latest album, in one song.
NME
Watch the trailer for LE SSERAFIM’s debut documentary, ‘The World Is My Oyster’
HYBE has released a trailer for ‘The World is My Oyster’, a documentary chronicling the preparations behind LE SSERAFIM’s debut. Named after a track from the girl group’s debut EP, ‘The World is My Oyster’ is set to feature behind-the-scenes footage including rigorous rehearsals and other preparations leading up to the group’s debut showcase.
NME
Foo Fighters announce new greatest hits album ‘The Essential Foo Fighters’
Foo Fighters have announced details of a new ‘best of’ compilation – ‘The Essential Foo Fighters’ will come out next month. The new album is due for release on October 28 via Sony Music, and follows their ‘Greatest Hits’ album from 2009. Available...
NME
Bruce Springsteen announces ‘Nebraska’ 40th anniversary vinyl reissue
Bruce Springsteen is set to celebrate the 40th birthday of his ‘Nebraska’ LP with a special anniversary vinyl reissue. ‘Nebraska’ followed ‘The River’ and came out in September 1982. The album sits alone in Springsteen’s discography as being recorded entirely solo. Following its 40th...
NME
BLACKPINK drop fierce music video for lead single ‘Shut Down’
BLACKPINK have released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from their newly released sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. The fierce new visual, set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours, sees BLACKPINK confidently recounting their successes as a musical act. “It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie declares in the opening verse for the track.
NME
Sublime announce biopic with surviving members’ involvement
Sublime will be the focus of a new biopic entering production at Sony, with the band’s two surviving members – bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh – involved as executive producers. The pair announced the film themselves, saying in a press release that they “can’t believe...
NME
Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Yoon Park to star in MBC’s upcoming K-drama
MBC has announced the main cast for its upcoming K-drama, Please Send a Fan Letter (literal title). On September 15, MBC announced that Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung and Forecasting Love and Weather’s Yoon Park are set to star as the leads for Please Send a Fan Letter, a romantic comedy that follows a father who wants to preserve his daughter’s innocence by sending fake replies to her fan mail.
NME
Grimes discusses new album, health issues and “ten thousand cancellations”
Grimes has taken to social media to update fans on forthcoming new musical releases, leaving her record label, and a recent health scare, among other subjects. The Canadian artist promised new music arriving on September 30, stating that her new album was finished and now simply “waiting on approvals for [the] next single and mixing”. Asked if the record, reportedly called ‘Book 1’ according to an earlier interview, is still about AI lesbianism, Grimes replied that it was “about militarised AI courtesans among other things”.
