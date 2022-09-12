Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom
NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
MLB
Moniak has found a comfort zone, and it shows
CLEVELAND -- When the Angels acquired outfielder Mickey Moniak from the Phillies in exchange for right-hander Noah Syndergaard at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, they were hopeful that the former top Draft pick would improve with a change of scenery. It’s been the case so far, as the early...
MLB
Clemente nominee Lowe wants focus on those being helped
TORONTO -- The recognition itself is, of course, meaningful to Brandon Lowe. Just hearing his name mentioned in the same sentence as that of Hall of Fame player and humanitarian Roberto Clemente, Lowe said, is “an incredible honor.”. • VOTE NOW: 2022 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One.
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
After wild 9th, Alcántara delivers with 10th-inning walk-off
PHOENIX -- Entering Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers, Sergio Alcántara had hit just four home runs during his two stints with the D-backs this year, but he certainly made them count -- all four either tied the game or gave the D-backs a lead. Alcántara added another homer...
MLB
For Royals, everything goes Gray against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Royals batters on Wednesday night fared better than Tuesday in that they weren’t held hitless into the ninth inning by Twins pitchers, but not much else went right in a 4-0 loss at Target Field. Kansas City was shut out for the 16th time this season and...
MLB
With star quartet on bench, LA loses in extras
PHOENIX -- The newly minted National League West champion Dodgers have an MLB-high 98 wins. They have the most potent lineup in baseball. They have a strong starting rotation that has withstood numerous injuries this season. But as Los Angeles knows, because of its wealth of playoff experience, postseason success...
MLB
Is WAR really capturing Ohtani's full value?
Aaron Judge is going to break the all-time American League home run record while sometimes playing center field for a struggling yet playoff-bound Yankees team that he’s keeping afloat nearly by himself. Imagine not voting him as the Most Valuable Player. Shohei Ohtani is going to hit 35-plus homers...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Waites gets audition as SF evaluates pitching outlook
SAN FRANCISCO -- If the Giants wanted to give their fans a real thrill over the final 20 games of the regular season, something to whet their appetites for 2023, they could take a bold step and give top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison a callup for a game or two to see how those 180 strikeouts in 108 Minor League innings this season would translate in the Majors.
MLB
Dansby homer helps Braves inch closer to Mets
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the game on the line, who would you want at the plate in a critical situation? For Braves manager Brian Snitker, it's an easy answer: Dansby Swanson. "In big spots like that, in those situations, I wouldn't want anybody else up there," Snitker said. "He has a penchant for coming through in those situations, and he's putting together another really solid year, too."
MLB
Dealing with blister, Rodón still plans to finish strong
SAN FRANCISCO -- Go ahead and exhale, Giants fans. Carlos Rodón is fine, aside from a blister and a cracked fingernail that have come and gone all season. Rodón surpassed his career high in innings during a 4-1 victory against the Braves at Oracle Park on Wednesday afternoon, but he made the faithful sweat for a spell when he departed after five innings with only 71 pitches thrown and two hits allowed.
MLB
With homer-happy win, Phils expand Wild Card cushion
MIAMI -- This September feels different. Maybe it’s because the Phillies are playing the Marlins and actually beating the Marlins. It has not been that way forever. But the Phillies clinched their fifth consecutive series victory over Miami with Wednesday night’s 6-1 victory at loanDepot Park, giving them a 2 1/2-game lead over San Diego and a 4 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee in the Wild Card race with 20 games to play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
A closer look at 'powerful moment' in Bart's development
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter, with MLB.com reporter Joey Pollizze filling in. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In the first season of the post-Buster Posey era in San Francisco, catcher Joey Bart has continued...
MLB
Garcia flashes prodigious power in career night
ARLINGTON -- Dermis Garcia hasn’t seen much success against left-handers at the big league level, but you wouldn't know it by the performance he put together in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Playing in just his 20th Major league game, it's a pretty small...
MLB
MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day
The final day of 2022 will mark 50 years since one of the most tragic events in baseball history. On Dec. 31, 1972, Roberto Clemente was killed in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua. On Thursday, MLB celebrates the...
MLB
Bucs bank on Dominican-born trio to sweep Reds
CINCINNATI -- As the final weeks of the Pirates’ rebuilding season tick off the schedule, their bright, young core of talent is starting to collectively shine through. With a group of Dominican-born players -- Roansy Contreras, Oneil Cruz and Rodolfo Castro -- taking center stage, the Pirates finished off their first four-game sweep of the Reds since July 1991 with a 10-4 victory at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Cubs post 6-run 1st, cruise to sweep of Mets
NEW YORK -- The Cubs continued to play the spoiler role on Wednesday night at Citi Field. They scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-3 win over the Mets to complete a three-game sweep. “That was an awesome series for the Cubs,” said left-hander Drew...
MLB
Javier's gem a reminder of Astros' pitching depth
Following the Astros’ 2-1 win over the Tigers on Wednesday, manager Dusty Baker confirmed what he had strongly hinted at prior to the game: Justin Verlander is headed back to the Astros’ rotation, and will pitch Friday at home against the A’s. That means another arm will...
MLB
With one swing, Casas shows he's made for Fenway
BOSTON -- Aaron Judge wasn’t the only big man who turned heads at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Before Judge belted homers 56 and 57 to continue his monster season in an eventual 7-6 Red Sox loss to the Yankees in 10 innings, Triston Casas made his introduction to MLB’s most storied rivalry by proving emphatically that his opposite-field power is going to play at Fenway.
MLB
How Braves deal with NL East will decide playoff fate
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves are ready to take care of business back east. But first, they're looking forward to returning home after more than a week on the road. The Braves concluded their jaunt to the West Coast with a 4-1 loss to the Giants on Wednesday afternoon, dropping the three-game set at Oracle Park to go 4-4 over three series in Oakland, Seattle and San Francisco. Atlanta is a half-game behind the Mets in the NL East.
Comments / 0