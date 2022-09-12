ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time

Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
