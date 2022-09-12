Read full article on original website
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago
Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024
Former Attorney General Bill Barr is weighing in on the 2024 presidential election. In an extensive interview with journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast, "Honestly," Barr said that "if I had to bet" who'd be elected president in 2024, he'd bet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "I don't know Ron DeSantis...
Washington Examiner
Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report
Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Washington Examiner
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Biden warns gun owners: ‘You need an F-15 to fight the gov’t’
President Joe Biden again warned “right-wing Americans” who support the Second Amendment on Tuesday, asserting they would “need an F-15” to take on the government. Biden then appeared to accuse the same Americans of “shooting at” police. “And for those brave right-wing Americans who...
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Most Devastating News About Georgia Investigation—He Must Be Freaking Out
This article was originally posted on 07/28/22 and has since been updated on 08/18/22 with new information regarding Rudy Giuliani, the criminal investigation, and potential election interference. Rudy Giuliani was just informed that he was a target,...
CNBC
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
State of Utah sues President Biden for ‘unlawful’ designation of National Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday, the United States District Court of Utah, Garfield County, Kane County, and the state of Utah filed a lawsuit against President Biden and members […]
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time
Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
I Taught My 4th Grade Class About White Privilege And Their Response Was Eye-Opening
"Students tackled the Louisiana literacy test, which was given to would-be Black voters in the 1960s. Every one of them failed."
Fox News
