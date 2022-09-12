GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Skaters enjoying a joy ride at one Gainesville park my soon be able to do so after dusk. The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved a $152,000 light project that will illuminate Possum Creek skate park after dark. The money will come from the city’s Wild Spaces Public Places fund. An added $15,000 annually may dip into WSPP dollars due to added costs on the property for the extended hours.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO