ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Local theater cancels production after unspecified illness

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theatre announced the rest of their current show has been canceled. Theatre officials say that the show Hands on a Hardbody, which began its season on September 1st, has been canceled and is unable to be rescheduled. They are blaming an unspecified illness.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF sorority plants garden for The Arc of Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students added to nature’s beauty at The Arc of Alachua County. Volunteers and residents picked weeds and cleaned up around The Arc campus to then plant new gardens full of edible plants. The students are members of UF’s Alpha Epsilon Delta, a pre-health honor society.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate. Next is the older but much wiser Giselle....
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Health
Ocala, FL
Health
WCJB

Possum Creek Skatepark light project approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Skaters enjoying a joy ride at one Gainesville park my soon be able to do so after dusk. The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved a $152,000 light project that will illuminate Possum Creek skate park after dark. The money will come from the city’s Wild Spaces Public Places fund. An added $15,000 annually may dip into WSPP dollars due to added costs on the property for the extended hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Kids4Kids triathlon raises money for charity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kids and their families can come out and race for charity at the Kids4Kids Triathlon this month. On Sept. 24, 2022, children ages ranging from 4 to 18 will compete at the 12th Kids4Kids Triathlon to help raise money for local children’s charities. The event...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinic#General Health#Medical Services
WCJB

NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th. Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home. The event will be in-person or on zoom. Registration is required to attend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Alien, Harold, Fet, and Marceline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First are two 11-week-old kitties, Alien and Harold. These brothers are very playful but love cuddling even more. Next is a very handsome puppy Fet. This social...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Veterans Services observes National Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition day on Friday. The purpose of this day is to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those who remain missing. They include the traditional empty place setting...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Unemployment rates drop across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/News Service of Florida) - Historically low unemployment rates continued to drop in many North Central Florida counties during the month of August. In Alachua County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.1% from July to August. Both Alachua and Union counties reported a rate of 2.7%, the same as the rate for the state of Florida in August.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WCJB

Semi-truck fire delays traffic on I-75 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of I-75 northbound in Alachua County are moving again after a semi-truck fire caused closures during the Friday morning commute. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the truck fire on I-75 south of Alachua around 9 a.m. Three northbound lanes were closed for more...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Retention Ponds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are more than 70,000 retention ponds in Florida, each of them meant to capture storm water run-off and prevent flooding and erosion. But they also offer additional advantages including lowering pollutants, elevating neighborhood aesthetics and boosting property values. And at the University of Florida, a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Four

(WCJB) -Week four of high school football in North Central Florida signaled the start of region or district play for many teams. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Williston manhandled Branford in a matchup of unbeatens, 56-0 to reach 3-0 on the season. The Red Devils have yet to allow a point.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy