Effective: 2022-09-16 23:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Dense Valley Fog This Morning Fog will be dense at times along and near rivers from the North Carolina mountains, into southwest Virginia, and southeast West Virginia. Visibilities will be reduced to under a quarter mile at times. The fog should lift by mid morning. Those traveling will need to be alert and slow down. Plan to allow more time to get to your destination.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO