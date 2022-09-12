ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCJB

Unemployment rates drop across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/News Service of Florida) - Historically low unemployment rates continued to drop in many North Central Florida counties during the month of August. In Alachua County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.1% from July to August. Both Alachua and Union counties reported a rate of 2.7%, the same as the rate for the state of Florida in August.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

UF sorority plants garden for The Arc of Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students added to nature’s beauty at The Arc of Alachua County. Volunteers and residents picked weeds and cleaned up around The Arc campus to then plant new gardens full of edible plants. The students are members of UF’s Alpha Epsilon Delta, a pre-health honor society.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Possum Creek Skatepark light project approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Skaters enjoying a joy ride at one Gainesville park my soon be able to do so after dusk. The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved a $152,000 light project that will illuminate Possum Creek skate park after dark. The money will come from the city’s Wild Spaces Public Places fund. An added $15,000 annually may dip into WSPP dollars due to added costs on the property for the extended hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Retention Ponds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are more than 70,000 retention ponds in Florida, each of them meant to capture storm water run-off and prevent flooding and erosion. But they also offer additional advantages including lowering pollutants, elevating neighborhood aesthetics and boosting property values. And at the University of Florida, a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th. Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home. The event will be in-person or on zoom. Registration is required to attend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Central Florida#Infrastructure#The Matheson Museum#Great Southern Music Hall#Uf
WCJB

Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Veterans Services observes National Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition day on Friday. The purpose of this day is to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those who remain missing. They include the traditional empty place setting...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Wine Rinsers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a fancy antique used by high society 100 years ago to keep wine glasses clean during dinner, a wine rinser. Also known as wine coolers, would be used to rinse one’s glass between courses...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Four

(WCJB) -Week four of high school football in North Central Florida signaled the start of region or district play for many teams. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Williston manhandled Branford in a matchup of unbeatens, 56-0 to reach 3-0 on the season. The Red Devils have yet to allow a point.
WILLISTON, FL
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate. Next is the older but much wiser Giselle....
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Three Alachua County agencies benefitting from water project funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Half of the approved projects from the Suwannee County River Management District’s are based in Alachua County. Here are a list of the projects that will go to entities inside the county:. $750,000- GRU Deerhaven Renewable Water Sharing Project. $724,220- City of Archer Water System...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Cross City leaders attend balloon release for Brandon Godbolt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and officials around Cross City came together for a balloon release ceremony for a man who died of gun violence. Family members released balloons on Thursday in memory of Brandon Godbolt, 35. Cross City Police Chief Jamie King, along with Cross City Council members attended the ceremony.
CROSS CITY, FL

