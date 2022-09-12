Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Related
WCJB
Unemployment rates drop across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/News Service of Florida) - Historically low unemployment rates continued to drop in many North Central Florida counties during the month of August. In Alachua County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.1% from July to August. Both Alachua and Union counties reported a rate of 2.7%, the same as the rate for the state of Florida in August.
WCJB
UF sorority plants garden for The Arc of Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students added to nature’s beauty at The Arc of Alachua County. Volunteers and residents picked weeds and cleaned up around The Arc campus to then plant new gardens full of edible plants. The students are members of UF’s Alpha Epsilon Delta, a pre-health honor society.
WCJB
‘There’s always that struggle’: Low unemployment rates continue to drop in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low unemployment rates continue to drop even lower in North Central Florida. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reports that in Alachua County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.1%’ from July to August. Curle has been working at Scuola food truck for a month and said...
WCJB
A railroad strike has halted for now, but some NCFL businesses may feel the affects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nationwide strike was shut down as rail companies and their workers finally came to an agreement on a tentative deal. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized unlike before when they lost points for attendance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City. Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
WCJB
Possum Creek Skatepark light project approved
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Skaters enjoying a joy ride at one Gainesville park my soon be able to do so after dusk. The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved a $152,000 light project that will illuminate Possum Creek skate park after dark. The money will come from the city’s Wild Spaces Public Places fund. An added $15,000 annually may dip into WSPP dollars due to added costs on the property for the extended hours.
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Retention Ponds
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are more than 70,000 retention ponds in Florida, each of them meant to capture storm water run-off and prevent flooding and erosion. But they also offer additional advantages including lowering pollutants, elevating neighborhood aesthetics and boosting property values. And at the University of Florida, a...
WCJB
NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th. Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home. The event will be in-person or on zoom. Registration is required to attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Florida Gateway College will have a celebration for the bass fishing team
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The FGC bass fishing team will be celebrated by Florida Gateway College on Thursday. The team finished 2nd in the nation at the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship. They brought home a $5,000 prize. FGC invites the community to gather on campus at 11:15...
WCJB
Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Veterans Services observes National Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition day on Friday. The purpose of this day is to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those who remain missing. They include the traditional empty place setting...
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Wine Rinsers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a fancy antique used by high society 100 years ago to keep wine glasses clean during dinner, a wine rinser. Also known as wine coolers, would be used to rinse one’s glass between courses...
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week Four
(WCJB) -Week four of high school football in North Central Florida signaled the start of region or district play for many teams. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Williston manhandled Branford in a matchup of unbeatens, 56-0 to reach 3-0 on the season. The Red Devils have yet to allow a point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Animal Resources and Care Shelter will hold a two-day adoption campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Animal Resources and best friends animal society team up for the first of a two-day adoption campaign. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It will be held at the Animal Resources and Care Shelter which is 3400 NE 53rd...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate. Next is the older but much wiser Giselle....
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/16
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Win a trip to St. Augustine, watch some football, and talk like a pirate day. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
WCJB
Three Alachua County agencies benefitting from water project funding
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Half of the approved projects from the Suwannee County River Management District’s are based in Alachua County. Here are a list of the projects that will go to entities inside the county:. $750,000- GRU Deerhaven Renewable Water Sharing Project. $724,220- City of Archer Water System...
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
WCJB
Cross City leaders attend balloon release for Brandon Godbolt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and officials around Cross City came together for a balloon release ceremony for a man who died of gun violence. Family members released balloons on Thursday in memory of Brandon Godbolt, 35. Cross City Police Chief Jamie King, along with Cross City Council members attended the ceremony.
WCJB
“It’s amazing. It brings tears to my eyes”: Firefighters help a retired fireman in need
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County Fire rescue, Reedy Creek Firefighters, and Bronson Fire Rescue came together to build a ramp outside the home of retired firefighter, Roger Burns. Burns served as a firefighter and paramedic in Central Florida for 22 years. His neighbor reached out to the fire departments to...
Comments / 0