Talkin’ Ducks: No. 25 Oregon matchup with No. 12 BYU could set tone for remainder of the season
The Oregon Ducks (1-1) rebounded from their disaster in Atlanta two weeks ago to throttle Eastern Washington 70-14 last Saturday. But what did the blowout victory over an FBS program truly tell us about the No. 25 Ducks?
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
Deciphering BYU’s linebackers critical for Oregon Ducks offense
Oregon’s offensive line has validated that it is the Ducks’ strength on that side of the ball thus far and it’s going to be challenged by a BYU front seven that fuels a Cougars defense that has developed into a top 25 units. Linebackers Ben Bywater, Max...
Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
The Oregon State Beavers conclude the non-conference portion of the team’s 2022 schedule when it plays host to Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is the first time Oregon State and Montana State, of the FCS Big Sky Conference, have played. Montana State at Oregon...
Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (1-1); Kilani Sitake, 7th year (50-29) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live for FREE with...
Andrew Greif on how BYU helped Oregon ‘Win the Day’: Sports by Northwest podcast
Oregon and BYU’s football teams have not met since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. But that 38-8 BYU win served as a wakeup call for a suddenly stagnant Ducks program. In 2017, Andrew Greif, who was then the Ducks beat writer for The Oregonian/OregonLive, explored how that loss led Mike Bellotti to reconsider everything — including borrowing heavily from BYU’s cultural playbook. What followed for the Ducks was one of the best sustained runs of success in college football.
What Oregon Ducks can try to apply from how Baylor contained BYU’s run game
Oregon and BYU haven’t met in nearly 16 years, but there is plenty of familiarity among the coaching staffs and schematic similarities that could come into play during Saturday’s marquee matchup. No. 12 BYU is coming off a double-overtime win over Baylor, who runs a similar defense to...
Christian Wright, Oregon State’s projected starting point guard for ‘22-23, out indefinitely with knee injury
Oregon State sophomore guard Christian Wright, who transferred from Georgia last spring, is expected to miss a significant part of the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury. Wright, projected to become the Beavers’ starting point guard this season, suffered the injury during the Beavers’ overseas trip to Italy in August.
Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out
Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
Linebacker Jeff Bassa a key piece in new dime package for Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s third defense in as many seasons has brought about a variety of changes, one being the use of individual players in different personnel packages, including the dime package on obvious passing downs. Coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi’s version of dime has a true interior defensive...
Pac-12 football power rankings: USC takes top spot, followed by Utah, Oregon State
The USC Trojans jumped above the Utah Utes to earn the top spot in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive after Caleb Williams led the Trojans to a 41-28 victory Saturday at Stanford. Utah walloped Southern Utah 73-7, but USC earned five of the seven first-place...
Portland vs. Spokane, WHL preseason: how to follow
What: Portland takes on Spokane in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Friday, September 16, 3pm. Where: Toyota Arena, Kennewick, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at the team websites. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates, although historically the updates aren’t as frequent...
Photos: Jefferson takes defensive battle with Roosevelt, gains PIL standing and North Portland bragging rights
There may have not been any offensive points scored in Friday’s game, but the Jefferson Democrats picked up their first win of the season over Roosevelt, beating the Roughriders 9-2 in north Portland. The sole touchdown of the game came on an interception by sophomore D’Marieon Gates, who returned...
UO board of trustees approves authorization of land swap with city of Eugene to build new football indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees authorized a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the school’s athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board of trustees approved...
