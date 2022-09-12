Oregon and BYU’s football teams have not met since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. But that 38-8 BYU win served as a wakeup call for a suddenly stagnant Ducks program. In 2017, Andrew Greif, who was then the Ducks beat writer for The Oregonian/OregonLive, explored how that loss led Mike Bellotti to reconsider everything — including borrowing heavily from BYU’s cultural playbook. What followed for the Ducks was one of the best sustained runs of success in college football.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO