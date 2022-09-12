ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
Andrew Greif on how BYU helped Oregon ‘Win the Day’: Sports by Northwest podcast

Oregon and BYU’s football teams have not met since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. But that 38-8 BYU win served as a wakeup call for a suddenly stagnant Ducks program. In 2017, Andrew Greif, who was then the Ducks beat writer for The Oregonian/OregonLive, explored how that loss led Mike Bellotti to reconsider everything — including borrowing heavily from BYU’s cultural playbook. What followed for the Ducks was one of the best sustained runs of success in college football.
Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out

Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
Portland vs. Spokane, WHL preseason: how to follow

What: Portland takes on Spokane in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Friday, September 16, 3pm. Where: Toyota Arena, Kennewick, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at the team websites. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates, although historically the updates aren’t as frequent...
