Las Vegas, NV

Boxing Scene

Hearn Expects Jake Paul To Beat Anderson Silva in Competitive Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to overcome former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29. SIlva is Paul's first opponent with actual pro boxing experience. Last year, Silva pulled off an upset when outboxed former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to a decision win.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Zurdo Ramirez On Canelo-GGG Trilogy: I Think He's Going To Knock Out Golovkin

Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez doesn’t envision having to clean up any more messes on behalf of his more celebrated countryman. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist and current light heavyweight title contender cannot picture a scenario where Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) suffers a second straight defeat. Alvarez returns to the ring and to the super middleweight division, where he defends his undisputed championship in a long-awaited trilogy clash with Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KOs).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal

LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Wilder on Joshua: I'm Not Going to Rob The Fans From Not Making That Fight Happen

Deontay Wilder is apparently still all ears for a fight with Anthony Joshua, despite their bad blood. In a recent interview, the former heavyweight from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, affirmed that his interest in a bout with London’s Joshua, also a former titlist, remains high. The two were seemingly engaged in serious negotiations in 2018 but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Since then both sides have accused the other of bungling those talks.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Can Canelo Avoid Pacquiao's 2012?

To a sizable portion of the boxing fan base, a decisive Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez win over Gennadiy Golovkin (DAZN PPV) would be a first. For that sizable portion, Alvarez hasn’t really ever defeated Golovkin at all. Their second fight, a majority decision in 2018 scored for Alvarez, was razor...
COMBAT SPORTS
Erislandy Lara
Boxing Scene

Canelo: I Really Wanted Bivol Rematch, But Hearn Said We Had Contract To Fight Golovkin

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated that he eventually wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol. According to Alvarez, he would’ve boxed Bivol again Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena if not for the contractual commitment he made before he battled Bivol on May 7 to square off against Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time. DAZN committed a massive amount of money in guarantees to Alvarez and Golovkin for them to finally fight again, thus Alvarez will have to try to secure a second shot at Bivol at a later date.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Katie Taylor Will Headline Oct. 29th Card at London’s Wembley Arena, Says Hearn

Katie Taylor isn’t about to rest on her laurels. The women’s undisputed lightweight champion is set to return to the ring in the main event of a card scheduled for Oct. 29 at Wembley Arena in London, according to her promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. Ireland’s Taylor is coming off a career-best win in April, a gutsy decision over multi-weight champion Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Their entertaining 10-round fight had the boxing world abuzz and was viewed as a bellwether of the upswing in women's boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fielding Reflects on Fight With Canelo, Picks To Decision Golovkin

Rocky Fielding says fighting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is as mentally punishing as it is physically. Liverpool’s Fielding put his WBA "regular" super middleweight title on the line against the Mexican in December 2018 in New York, but Canelo was in destructive mood at Madison Square Garden that night and stopped Rocky inside three rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano Pumped For Sarah Mahfoud Unification on Joyce-Parker

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano admits she was taken by surprise when she received the news that IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud was prepared to accept a unification fight that will take place in Manchester on September 24. The Puerto Rican southpaw - based in Brooklyn - who holds the WBC,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Canelo: I Feel I'm Still The Best Pound-For-Pound; Nobody Takes Risks Like Me

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez has accepted defeat four months after arguing that he did enough to beat Dmitry Bivol in their light heavyweight title fight. The confident four-division champion still believes, though, that he is the best boxer, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) occupied the top spot on most credible pound-for-pound lists before Bivol beat him in their 12-rounder May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Katie Taylor To Face Unbeaten Karen Elizabeth Carabajal On October 29 At OVO Arena Wembley

Katie Taylor will face an unbeaten challenger for her next title defense. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth ‘La Burbuja’ Carabajal will be next in line for Ireland’s Taylor, who puts her undisputed lightweight championship at stake. The bout will headline an October 29 DAZN show from OVO Arena Wembley in London, with the event expected to be confirmed in the coming days.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi Unification Picked Up by ESPN+

The light flyweight division takes center stage Tuesday, Nov. 1, as two championship fights with three world titles at stake headline a loaded card from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji attempts to unify titles against WBA king Hiroto Kyoguchi in the main event. In the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol: Now I Have To Push Myself In Training Camp, Forget About Canelo And Only Think About Zurdo

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is ready to put the past behind him. So, too, is the man responsible for his first loss in nine years. Dmitry Bivol will be in training camp preparing for a new challenge while Guadalajara’s Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) braces for a third fight with old rival Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin. The trilogy clash marks Alvarez’s return to super middleweight, where he defends his undisputed super middleweight championship this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (DAZN Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $84.99 SRP).
LAS VEGAS, NV

