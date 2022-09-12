The game most Penn State fans have been looking forward to this season is finally here as the Nittany Lions are down south for a rare trip into SEC territory. Penn State faces the Auburn Tigers on Saturday for the second game in a home-and-home scheduling agreement. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting in Beaver Stadium and they arrive at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium as a slight favorite. But the line has made a slight lean in Auburn’s favor at home according to the latest odds from BetMGM. Penn State and Auburn are set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff...

AUBURN, AL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO