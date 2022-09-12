Detectives Investigating Sunday Evening Fatal Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a vehicle Sunday evening in the Denny Triangle neighborhood.

At 8:30 p.m., police responded to 7th Avenue and Lenora Street for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. Police and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but Seattle Fire Department medics declared the 48-year-old man deceased at the scene.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

Homicide Detectives also responded and will lead the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.