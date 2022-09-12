Students of film history will be well aware that before 1977, and the release of Star Wars, the modern summer blockbuster was very much in its infancy. It could be argued that Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, released two years earlier, was the first film to really get those queues snaking round the block, but the first instalment in George Lucas’s long-running space opera triggered Hollywood’s love affair with mass same-day openings, high-octane marketing and the sense of a major movie “event” happening across the globe.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO