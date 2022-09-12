ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

What You Watch Could Soon Impact Your Disney Park Visit

Technology is the way of the future, and The Walt Disney Company seems to be keeping that on the forefront of their minds as they prepare for what’s next for the entertainment giant. But, in a recent report, the Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Chapek, shared a possible correlation coming that would have what you watch on Disney+ impacting your visit theme park visit.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneytips.com

‘Encanto’ Attraction Coming to Magic Kingdom (Well, Maybe)

The 2022 D23 Expo has come to a close. The Expo gathered Disney fans from around the globe as it dropped new entertainment and Disney experiences as we look to the future of The Walt Disney Company. But, what intrigued many was the surprise announcements that landed at the end of the popular Parks Panel.
disneytips.com

Tips & Tricks For Staying Outside of the Walt Disney World Resort

Orlando is such a popular vacation destination for Guests from all over the world, that it’s no surprise that there are a huge variety of accommodations available to choose from. With the decrease in benefits available to Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests over the last couple of years, it is no surprise that some Guests choose to stay elsewhere, despite having previously stayed on Disney property.
Walt Disney
The Guardian

Will we ever see a Star Wars movie again, or has the saga ditched the big screen for ever?

Students of film history will be well aware that before 1977, and the release of Star Wars, the modern summer blockbuster was very much in its infancy. It could be argued that Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, released two years earlier, was the first film to really get those queues snaking round the block, but the first instalment in George Lucas’s long-running space opera triggered Hollywood’s love affair with mass same-day openings, high-octane marketing and the sense of a major movie “event” happening across the globe.
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ live-action reboot release and title, explained

The 2022 D23 Expo saw Disney announce loads of new stuff, including many upcoming movies. While some of these are original concepts, others see Disney returning to some of its classic tales from yesteryear. One such movie is Snow White, a movie that clearly takes inspiration from Disney’s first-ever animated feature, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
