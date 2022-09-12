Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South Carolina
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awards
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and Policies
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training Exercise
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball Tournaments
RiverDogs Complete Sweep, Advance to Carolina League Championship
Myrtle Beach, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs held off a late surge by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to finish a sweep of the South Division Championship Series with a 10-6 win at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night. The victory marked the first time in franchise history that the team has won a playoff series in consecutive seasons.
Hanahan names interim head football coach in place of Art Craig
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan is off to a 2-0 start in the 2022 season and is set to face head coach Art Craig’s former team in Timberland on Friday night. But the homecoming apparently won’t happen for Craig. Berkeley County School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that...
SC’s Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia’s No. 1 rank
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was adamant about his team’s approach — and enormous challenge — during Georgia week. He emphatically told his staff on Sunday that he didn’t want to hear about “shocking the world” or how the Gamecocks only had to better the top-ranked Bulldogs just one Saturday and not all 12.
Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores and highlights and watch Friday Night Lights on Live 5 News Friday at 11:15pm. 9/16. James Island (4-0) at Cane Bay (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the...
2023 Cooper River Bridge Run design unveiled
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Cooper River Bridge Run announced the winning design for the 46th annual 10K event Tuesday night. The winning illustration was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps. “We are very excited about the outstanding artwork that we received from Marcus Cripps,” Cooper River Bridge...
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket. The winner, who chose not to have her identity revealed, beat one-in-a-million odds to win a $300,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. “I was speechless,”...
Picture Perfect Weather Continues. Watching Fiona!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High Pressure is building into the area to bring more nice weather our way. Look for a “Dome of Delight” Friday!! An old front off the coast and low pressure working along it may try to spin back a few coastal clouds over the weekend but the chance of showers will only be 20% or so. Highs will stay in the mid 80′s for Friday and the weekend with overnight lows in the 60′s inland and lower 70′s on the beaches. There is a moderate risk of rip currents today at the beaches as well. Next week looks to be mostly dry for the start with highs warming into the mid to upper 80′s by Monday and Tuesday.
Summerville announces road closures for Saturday’s Sweet Tea Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders announced several road closures that will occur for most of Saturday as the town holds its annual Sweet Tea Festival. The event is scheduled for Hutchinson Square. : Summerville holding annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the following roads will...
Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic, expected to become tropical storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday. The system is forecasted to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days. The system was located approximately 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the system to...
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it is not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
Have ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children? Committee wants to hear them.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have an idea on how to make South Carolina better for its children or concerns about issues affecting them, your opinion is wanted. The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children is traveling around the state for its annual fall tour, starting next week, and is inviting South Carolinians to speak with them.
Working Wednesdays: Dorchester County hiring first responders, and others
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has the help wanted sign out. Officials with Dorchester County Government will be highlighting current job openings on Working Wednesdays. Opportunities include positions for deputies, detention officers, EMTs, paramedics, telecommunicators (911), and many others. Click here to apply. Dorchester County has a population of...
Reward offered for info on injured puppy rescued in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty involving a chihuahua puppy found in a plastic storage bin Tuesday, the Charleston Animal Society said. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible, Charleston Animal Society...
S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources awarded $1.5M for marsh restoration in Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will restore seven acres of salt marsh over the next four years, the agency announced Monday. The agency was awarded $1.5 million by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to continue the work on Old Towne Creek in...
Black female priest makes history in Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina made a historic step Tuesday night. For the first time in 300 years, it ordained a Black woman into the Sacred Order of Priests. The Rev. Henrietta McDougal Rivers said over the last several years, she has had endless support...
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
Charleston County School Chairman withdraws from school board race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The current chairman of the Charleston County School Board has withdrawn from his reelection race. Eric Mack declined an interview but said in a statement that he has “Decided to pursue other opportunities.”. “Closer to the race I will make an endorsement,” Mack said.
