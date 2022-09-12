Read full article on original website
BBC
King Charles's tour shows desire to hug UK nations close
King Charles has done two things simultaneously this week that reveal much about what kind of reign he aspires to. First, he has led the nation in the ritualising of its sorrow - a sorrow that has been quietly expressed and subdued but it is nonetheless real. And second he has signalled to us in the clearest terms possible that this is a reign that will put the future of the Union - the integrity of the United Kingdom itself - at the heart of its concerns.
BBC
Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school
Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
BBC
Swansea woman buried alive dies six years after attack
A woman who was strangled and buried alive by her partner died six years later from pneumonia caused by the attack, an inquest has heard. Stacey Gwilliam was attacked by her fiance Keith Hughes at Langland Bay, Swansea, in July 2015. She subsequently developed pneumonia and had been "self medicating".
BBC
Lakhimpur: India family shattered by rape and murder of Dalit sisters
Days after two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a post-mortem has reportedly confirmed that the girls were raped and murdered. The BBC's Geeta Pandey reports from the girls' village in Lakhimpur district where their families are trying to come to terms with their colossal loss.
BBC
New Zealand bodies in suitcase: Woman arrested in S Korea over children's deaths
South Korean police say they have arrested a woman accused of murdering her two children who were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month. In a case that shocked the country, the bodies were discovered by strangers who had bought the abandoned suitcases from a storage unit in Auckland.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.The incident happened in Westminster Hall on Friday night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene.“Some person decided they were going to push her out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standards and try to do I don’t know what,” the mother explained.She added that police had grabbed the man “within two seconds”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen queue — latest: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as mourners filed past coffinWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall as mourners queue
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
BBC
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
King Charles, William Stun Waiting Crowd With Surprise Visit
King Charles III and his son Prince William have made a surprise visit to the long line of mourners who have waited up to 26 hours to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reported that hundreds of people cheered as the royal pair emerged and shook hands with those gathered at Westminster Hall where the queen’s coffin is lying in state. Some reportedly shouted “God Save the King” and “God Save the Prince of Wales” as they passed. Authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners faced a wait of at least 16 hours to view Her Majesty’s coffin, which is draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown ahead of her funeral on Monday. Read it at The Sun
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
King Charles and Prince William make surprise visit to see mourners queuing to see Queen’s coffin
The King and Prince of Wales met people waiting in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state at Westminster Hall.Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged. Tired mourners shook hands with the King and said “we love you” while others were especially emotional breaking down in tears as he approached. Visitors shouted “God save the King” as he moved down the queue as Prince William apologised to mourners for the long wait. Several people cried after meeting him, and one woman told him: “You'll be a brilliant...
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
BBC
Luke Cleary: Arrests at funeral ride-out in Coventry
Three men were arrested after a funeral for a motorcyclist saw "hundreds of bikes" being driven around Coventry. Luke Cleary, 19, died in a crash on Longford Road on 17 August. People had been asked to pay their respects peacefully on Thursday after a memorial ride-out last month resulted in...
