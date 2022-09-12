ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian wants to make Boohoo’s fast-fashion sustainable. Spoiler alert: she can’t

By Niloufar Haidari
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian wearing one of the pieces from her Boohoo range.

Good news for people who like being lied to and wearing clothes that smell of petrochemicals: Boohoo, a UK-based online fast-fashion brand that has grown quickly in the US, has announced that they will be partnering with Kourtney Kardashian to embark on a “sustainability journey”.

The destination is unclear, but the “journey’’ will involve 46 limited-edition pieces of clothing made from “recycled fibers, traceable cotton, recycled sequins and recycled polyester” as well as “transparent practices for shoppers who want to learn more about the apparel”.

Although still a small fish in the US fast-fashion market, Boohoo is a fast fashion behemoth in the UK, which means that their clothes are made from cheap, environmentally-damaging materials, and that their workers in Pakistan are paid as little as 33 cents an hour to work in unsafe conditions. The result of this tried-and-tested exploitation method is an average of more than 700 different poorly-made items being uploaded to their website every week, ready for the consumer to add to basket for a quick burst of serotonin and a new outfit to upload to Instagram on the weekend.

Following over $1bn of sales in the first financial quarter of 2021, Boohoo has aggressive plans for US expansion, with the Kardashian capsule collection which will be launched at New York fashion week the centerpiece of their US launch.

In July, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that Boohoo was under investigation over “greenwashing”, the practice of using inaccuracy or exaggeration in branding something as sustainable or environmentally sound. Under particular scrutiny is their “Ready for the Future” line which vaguely claims that items in this line “are made of more than 20% of more sustainable materials”, an essentially meaningless assertion made with little to no proof.

Kardashian, the eldest sister of reality TV’s first family, has spent the last few years crafting a fashion-forward and health-obsessed personal brand: going vegan, cutting out coffee in favor of matcha, removing sugar from the lives of her children (to ridiculous effect in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which she tried to ban candy from a Candy Land-themed children’s birthday party). Her content-meets-commerce lifestyle platform Poosh – “the modern guide to living your best life” – offers healthy and quick lunchtime recipes from Kardashian herself, all-natural hangover cures, skincare recommendations, and a tour of supermodel sister Kendall Jenner’s “High-Vibe Bedroom Sitting Area”.

In the official press release, Kardashian herself admitted to some trepidation on the collaboration: “When Boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” she said, briefly sparking a glimmer of hope.

Unfortunately, she continued. “It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.” Something tells me that the enlightenment she experienced was linked to a pay cheque and the Kardashian inability to turn down a lucrative opportunity.

It’s unclear how sustainable any of the pieces in the upcoming collection – which ranges in price from $6 to $100 – actually are. The official press release includes absurdist statements such as “41/45 contain pieces that contain recycled fibres like recycles [sic] cotton” with no information about what percentage of the materials are recycled (Boohoo did not respond to repeated requests for clarification). Although the collection promises to be “traceable”, only 2 items are made with cotton from CottonConnect, an agricultural project that promotes sustainable cotton farming practices with specific farms.

Boohoo says it is making 12 of the pieces “in the UK including our own British factory”. But conditions in Boohoo’s factories were so bad that many believe they amounted to modern slavery, and the US threatened an import ban unless changes were made. More than two years on, over half of workers say they are being paid less than minimum wage and receive no holiday pay.

Even if Kardashian’s range turns out to be as sustainable as Stella McCartney, her collection makes up less than 0.1% of the clothes available on Boohoo. Her endorsement, however, will help the whole company, including the 99.9% of their far less sustainable clothing.

It seems that most of the heavy lifting sustainability-wise will actually be done by the “social content series” that’s being released alongside the collection, which sees footage of Kardashian talking to a variety of glossy experts about how fast fashion is killing the planet before merrily heading off to co-sign some more of it being made.

Central to the influencer-to-landfill pipeline is a false illusion of egalitarianism, with fast fashion framed as an accessible way for everyday people to embody the aspirational lifestyles of people like Kardashian, who, let’s be real, would probably rather die than actually wear the cheap swill they are flogging for any longer than the time it takes to make a contractually required post.

Fans of fast fashion justify their continued patronage of these stores with claims that they simply cannot afford anything else, but there is no reason why anyone needs to be spending hundreds of dollars on new clothes every month.

Anyone who says a company like Boohoo can create sustainable clothing is lying. Fast fashion retailers – from Shein and its lead-filled $1 sunglasses to Zara and their $50 polyester cardigans – are predicated on a system of always wanting more that is at odds with the environment.

“What’s challenging is figuring out how people can still live in this way where it’s simple, and easy, and fast, and fun, but it doesn’t have a negative impact on people and the planet,” muses Patrick Duffy, founder of Global Fashion Exchange in the accompanying video of The Journey. A spoiler alert for everyone: you can’t. The only truly sustainable thing that Boohoo and its fast-fashion brethren can do is immediately shut down operation.

Comments / 21

all4peace
4d ago

They pay their workers in Pakistan 33 cents per hour, wonder what they paid her to promote the brand? BOO to BOOHOO don’t waste your money on anything this family promotes!

Reply
15
Billie Herrod
4d ago

She probably got most of money from marrying wealth men, then divorcing them. A racket for the family!

Reply
6
thebrag.com

“A new level of delusion”: Kim Kardashian slammed for photoshopping her neck

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for yet another photoshop fail – this time, for editing the trapezius muscle out of her neck. A TikToker named Caroline Ross who also works as a commercial photographer has uploaded a video showing where Kardashian altered her poolside pic used to promote her new collaboration with Beats, and what she believes the unedited version would actually look like.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Shut Down Son Mason’s Request for McDonalds Fries: ‘Not Today, Sorry’

Not lovin’ it. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she recently shut down her 12-year-old son Mason’s request for McDonald’s french fries. “Today I was having one on one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.’ I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry,’” Kardashian, 43, told the Wall Street Journal during an interview published on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts

Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
TENNIS
The Guardian

‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star

Thirty-five years on from her biggest hit, Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey is an open book. Her candid new memoir, Out of the Corner, covers her Hollywood youth, fast fame, frequent relationships, abortions and, yes, multiple cosmetic surgeries with a raw and unfiltered honesty. Grey suggests that memoir-writing should be taught in schools. “It’s a great way to look at your life and question your own narrative,” she says. “Maybe the worst thing to happen to you wasn’t the worst, or some good came from it? I think everybody should try it.”
THEATER & DANCE
