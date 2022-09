The TOSP Public Works Utilities division will have a road closure near 140 Cox St. We apologize for the inconvenience, but closures are necessary for utility systems maintenance. For further information, please call TOSP Utilities at (910) 692‑1983, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO