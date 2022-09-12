Read full article on original website
Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!The Planking TravelerBoone, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
theappalachianonline.com
App State football announces fourth sellout of season
After reaching new heights in football game attendance in 2021, App State has developed a recipe to keep the numbers growing. Following the Sept. 10 upset at No. 6 Texas A&M and the announcement of College GameDay coming to Boone Sept. 17, App State announced its game with Troy sold out. The news marked the school’s fourth sellout home game of the season, with three non-sellouts remaining.
theappalachianonline.com
Luke Combs announced as College GameDay guest picker
Former App State student and country music star Luke Combs will be the guest picker for Saturday’s GameDay in Boone, ESPN’s College GameDay announced Thursday. The show begins at 9 a.m. on Sanford Mall and Combs will be on set with the GameDay crew around 11:30 a.m. to make his picks.
theappalachianonline.com
College GameDay heads to Boone for App State vs. Troy
For the first time in App State history, ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be traveling to Boone for the Mountaineers’ Sept. 17 matchup with Troy. College GameDay’s Rece Davis admitted the crew was originally likely headed to College Station, Texas, for Texas A&M’s matchup with No. 13 Miami, but the location flipped to Boone after App State defeated the No. 6 Aggies. The decision may have also been swayed thanks to viral videos of Mountaineer fans storming King Street and celebrating across campus circulating across all social media platforms.
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: Beauty in simplicity: App State’s underrated park
As a Mountaineer, it is second nature to enjoy the outdoors. Whether it be hammocking on Sanford Mall, hiking on the parkway or watching the sunset at an overlook, App State students are enamored with the nature surrounding. However, students tend to pass over a secluded and peaceful spot right on campus: Durham Park. While being one of the most tranquil places in Boone, Durham Park is highly underrated and underused by both students and faculty alike.
theappalachianonline.com
Art sculpture, Wey Hall vandalized after game days
App State football fans took their excitement to a physical level by vandalizing an art installation on campus Saturday following the Texas A&M win. After Saturday’s game, fans rushed to King Street, celebrating App State’s victory against a top 10 team. Following the celebration, the crowd moved to the football stadium and eventually to the Duck Pond, where the vandalism occurred.
Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Tickets will go on sale on […]
North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR Truck Series race before All-Star Race
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway is picking up speed on its course into the spotlight with the news that two NASCAR races will make for one legendary weekend at the track in 2023. North Wilkesboro Speedway will host a NASCAR points race with the Truck Series on May 20. The next day, […]
theappalachianonline.com
Jailhouse turned southern bistro: A history of Proper
A jailhouse marred with tally marks, a fraternity house to college students and Proper, a Southern bistro with an “Eat More Collards” slogan. These facilities occupied the property of 142 Water St. which Boone’s Town Historic Preservation Commission is considering for Historical Landmark status. Eric Plaag, a...
theappalachianonline.com
The story of Boone’s first mosque
Boone welcomed a new mosque in July, making it the first official mosque in the High Country. Located at 643 Greenway Road #G, the Islamic Center of Boone opened its doors to the public July 1. The mosque allows Muslims to pray, connect with each other and access resources, and invites non-Muslims to learn more about the religion.
nctripping.com
14 Delicious Restaurants in Elkin (+1 Great Cocktail Bar)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. While it may be known for the outdoors and wineries, there are some excellent restaurants in Elkin. For a smaller town, the dining options here are...
theappalachianonline.com
This day in history: Students find housing in local hotel
William Becker curated this story by Jocelyn Clayton, which The Appalachian published Sept, 13, 1977. This fall some 40 ASU students found an alternative to living in a dorm or an apartment—it’s called “living at the Daniel Boone.”. Housing suggested that students who couldn’t get into a...
Project to help North Wilkesboro Speedway traffic ‘several years’ away, officials say
Transportation officials are already preparing for massive crowds for when NASCAR makes its long-awaited return to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.
PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park
TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
piedmonthealthcare.com
Piedmont HealthCare Gains New Family Medicine Physician, Andrea Wurzer, DO
September 14, 2022, Statesville, NC– Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Andrea Wurzer, DO to Piedmont HealthCare Taylorsville Family Medicine. Dr. Wurzer joins the practice following Dr. Merrill’s retirement on September 8th. After 42 years serving the Taylorsville community, Dr. Steven Merrill, is retiring. For over four decades Dr. Merrill...
fox46.com
Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
North Carolina doctor alters care over lack of funding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
North Carolina ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
