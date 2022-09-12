ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

App State football announces fourth sellout of season

After reaching new heights in football game attendance in 2021, App State has developed a recipe to keep the numbers growing. Following the Sept. 10 upset at No. 6 Texas A&M and the announcement of College GameDay coming to Boone Sept. 17, App State announced its game with Troy sold out. The news marked the school’s fourth sellout home game of the season, with three non-sellouts remaining.
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Luke Combs announced as College GameDay guest picker

Former App State student and country music star Luke Combs will be the guest picker for Saturday’s GameDay in Boone, ESPN’s College GameDay announced Thursday. The show begins at 9 a.m. on Sanford Mall and Combs will be on set with the GameDay crew around 11:30 a.m. to make his picks.
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

College GameDay heads to Boone for App State vs. Troy

For the first time in App State history, ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be traveling to Boone for the Mountaineers’ Sept. 17 matchup with Troy. College GameDay’s Rece Davis admitted the crew was originally likely headed to College Station, Texas, for Texas A&M’s matchup with No. 13 Miami, but the location flipped to Boone after App State defeated the No. 6 Aggies. The decision may have also been swayed thanks to viral videos of Mountaineer fans storming King Street and celebrating across campus circulating across all social media platforms.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: Beauty in simplicity: App State’s underrated park

As a Mountaineer, it is second nature to enjoy the outdoors. Whether it be hammocking on Sanford Mall, hiking on the parkway or watching the sunset at an overlook, App State students are enamored with the nature surrounding. However, students tend to pass over a secluded and peaceful spot right on campus: Durham Park. While being one of the most tranquil places in Boone, Durham Park is highly underrated and underused by both students and faculty alike.
theappalachianonline.com

Art sculpture, Wey Hall vandalized after game days

App State football fans took their excitement to a physical level by vandalizing an art installation on campus Saturday following the Texas A&M win. After Saturday’s game, fans rushed to King Street, celebrating App State’s victory against a top 10 team. Following the celebration, the crowd moved to the football stadium and eventually to the Duck Pond, where the vandalism occurred.
BOONE, NC
WNCT

Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Tickets will go on sale on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Unc#Ball Game#Athletics#College Football#American Football#College Sports#App State#Syc
theappalachianonline.com

Jailhouse turned southern bistro: A history of Proper

A jailhouse marred with tally marks, a fraternity house to college students and Proper, a Southern bistro with an “Eat More Collards” slogan. These facilities occupied the property of 142 Water St. which Boone’s Town Historic Preservation Commission is considering for Historical Landmark status. Eric Plaag, a...
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

The story of Boone’s first mosque

Boone welcomed a new mosque in July, making it the first official mosque in the High Country. Located at 643 Greenway Road #G, the Islamic Center of Boone opened its doors to the public July 1. The mosque allows Muslims to pray, connect with each other and access resources, and invites non-Muslims to learn more about the religion.
BOONE, NC
nctripping.com

14 Delicious Restaurants in Elkin (+1 Great Cocktail Bar)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. While it may be known for the outdoors and wineries, there are some excellent restaurants in Elkin. For a smaller town, the dining options here are...
ELKIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kidd Brewer
theappalachianonline.com

This day in history: Students find housing in local hotel

William Becker curated this story by Jocelyn Clayton, which The Appalachian published Sept, 13, 1977. This fall some 40 ASU students found an alternative to living in a dorm or an apartment—it’s called “living at the Daniel Boone.”. Housing suggested that students who couldn’t get into a...
BOONE, NC
WCNC

PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park

TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
TROUTMAN, NC
fox46.com

Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
STATESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina doctor alters care over lack of funding

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy