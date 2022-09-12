Read full article on original website
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
enewspf.com
Ribbon Cutting Monday for Water Plant Solar Arrays
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Sept. 19 to celebrate the unveiling of the roof and ground-mounted solar arrays at the water treatment plant. The event takes place at Park Forest’s Water Treatment Plant, located at 100 Park Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is open to the public.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville looks to property acquisition, ordinance changes to keep hunters out of neighborhoods
The town of Merrillville is looking to keep hunters out of residential areas. Residents are calling on the town to take ownership of a stretch of open land in the Sandpiper subdivision off of 93rd, after a bow hunter was apparently using the site. The 10-acre property is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access.
fox32chicago.com
Dixmoor suffers another water main break
DIXMOOR, Ill. - A water main broke in Dixmoor Thursday morning, shutting down a road and marking the latest water woe in the beleaguered south suburban village. Wood Street between Thornton Road and 114th Street was closed around 11:15 a.m. as crews work to fix the broken water main. The...
enewspf.com
Historic Marker Dedication Ceremony for Underground Railroad Ton Farm Site
Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The dedication ceremony for the newly installed State of Illinois historical marker at the Ton Farm site will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Chicago’s Finest Marina, 557 East 134th Place, Chicago. The public is invited to attend the presentation.
blockclubchicago.org
Historical Pullman Workers’ Home, Partially Restored By Former Electrician And ‘Lover Of Found Things,’ Up For Sale
PULLMAN — In Pullman, where residents often know the names of Pullman Company workers who once lived in their homes and architecture is a shared interest, a historical home that’s hit the market is creating a bit of buzz. Pamela Forsberg, a Realtor for J.W. Reedy Realty of...
wfyi.org
BP agrees to $2.75 million settlement for air pollution at Whiting Refinery
The oil company BP has agreed to pay $2.75 million in a settlement over air pollution violations at its refinery in northwest Indiana. The agreement was filed in a federal district court on Thursday and still has to be approved by a judge. Last year, the Hoosier chapter of the...
bhhschicago.com
6630 W 95th Street #1A
Wow Factor! Excellent location. Super unit has washer & dryer in unit. Unit will be freshly painted. One assigned parking spot plus plenty of other parking always available. Well kept building. Two minutes to expressway (I-294). Park and pool neighboring. Walking distance to everything you need like shopping mall, restaurants, bus stop and even urgent care. Rental Application can be found under Additional Information. Rental Application can be found under Additional Information. All applicants over the age of 18 must fill one out. Please send all (1)applications along with (2)proof of income (paycheck stubs or bank statements) and (3)copy of valid State ID(s) to listing agent. Our office will then provide a link to the tenants' email address(es) to complete their own(4) credit/background report. There is a $40 non-refundable fee per adult for the credit check and it is payable online using a debit or credit card. Applications will be processed after all four steps are completed.
Dozens of families without water in Robbins; village says landlord is delinquent on water bills
ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Dozens of families in south suburban Robbins were without water Thursday.According to a Robbins village spokesperson, the landlord of several apartment complexes owes $137,000 in water bills – all while collecting rent from his tenants with individual water bills calculated into their payments."These monies are collected by the current landlord who has been negligent in his obligation to pay the water bill for each individual unit of housing," the village spokesman wrote. "However, he continues to collect the rent payments monthly from his tenants."The village said the landlord's "blatant irresponsibility" predates the current mayor's administration –...
oakpark.com
Oak Park moves forward with Dom’s in Field building
Once open, Dom’s Kitchen and Market will receive half of the sales tax generated from its alcohol, grocery and retail sales for the next 20 years. The Oak Park Village Board approved a tax-share agreement with the upscale retailer of perishable goods on Sept. 6. Dom’s is set to occupy the Marshall Field building, 1144 Lake St.
Austin Weekly News
Vacant storefront, old home to record store, gets new tenant
A data-processing company is planning to move into an old record store on the West Side. Matthew Lambert, the business development manager for Tab Service Company, said the firm is leaving its West Loop office after 21 years and moving to the former home of Walles Music store in Galewood, 6846 W North Ave. He said the move should be completed by spring 2023.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bridge work coming to U.S. 41 in Highland this week
Bridge work will bring lane closures to U.S. 41 in Highland this week. Starting Tuesday, crews will be working on the bridge by the water tower over the railroad tracks. The east side of the bridge will be shut down for two days, followed by the west side. One lane will remain open in each direction during the work. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the work to wrap up by the end of the week, weather-permitting.
Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
lakeshorepublicradio.org
State Road 2/U.S. 6 intersection to close as roundabout construction continues
The intersection of State Road 2 and U.S. 6 in Westville will be closed starting Wednesday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says it's part of the ongoing roundabout construction taking place there. The intersection is expected to reopen by the first week of October, weather-permitting. In the meantime, drivers are...
Can I get evicted or be denied to renew my lease if I apply for rental assistance?
Was fired from my previous job. So I have been struggling to pay rent. I have kept up with payments, but one time I was late by a week. I’m wondering what if by applying for rental assistance it then shows that I can’t afford the rent and then they choose to evict me? Or either deny the renewal of my lease? Should I just avoid rental assistance since I have an interview for it tomorrow?
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?
Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.
City of Chicago offering free security cameras for those who qualify
Chicago residents can now receive free security lights and cameras for their home or business if they meet certain income requirements, city officials said.
Loyola Phoenix
BREAKING: Loyola Students Impacted by Flash Flooding in Dorms, Apartments and Campus Buildings
Flash flooding brought on by heavy rainfall in the Chicago area has impacted several Loyola students, as some apartments and dorm buildings flooded this morning, causing damage and disruptions. Flooding also impacted Cudahy Library and the Information Commons (IC) forcing the libraries to close for the day. The National Weather...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure
Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
Des Plaines River swells after relentless rain
FOX 32's Tim McGill reports live from Wadsworth, Illinois where the Des Plaines River is surging after Sunday's downpours.
