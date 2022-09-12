ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic: Scottish champions held in Warsaw by Ukrainians

Celtic endured a frustrating night in Warsaw as a resolute Shakhtar Donetsk side held them in a Champions League draw. A deflected Reo Hatate effort had the dominant Scots deservedly ahead after just 10 minutes. But a blistering run and finish from Mykhaylo Mudryk levelled the tie before the break.
ESPN

Man City-Arsenal could be axed due to fixture pile-up - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City's clash against Arsenal could be axed because of the Premier League's fixture pile up. The top two teams in the league are due to meet at the Emirates on Oct. 19, but Guardiola suggested the game could be postponed to accommodate Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.
AFP

Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule

Premier League players and fans have the chance to honour Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, but the upcoming state funeral for Britain's longest serving monarch on Monday has seen three matches postponed. Football has its chance over the coming days to follow suit, with the national anthem to be played before all seven Premier League matches.
