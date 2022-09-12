Read full article on original website
BBC
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinicius Junior's combative style
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will not tell Vinicius Jr to tone down his style of play after incidents in La Liga at the weekend. The forward argued with Real Mallorca players and their coach Javier Aguirre during a 4-1 win for Madrid. Ancelotti could be seen telling...
ESPN
Liverpool edge Ajax with late Joel Matip winner to kickstart Champions League campaign
Liverpool secured a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ajax on Tuesday to kickstart their Champions League campaign this season. Joel Matip scored in the 89th minute to give Jurgen Klopp's side a much-needed win after their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Napoli last week. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
MLS・
Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Goal Against Manchester City | UEFA Champions League
Watch Jude Bellingham’s header give Borussia Dortmund the lead against Manchester City in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Rival Watch: Manchester United Win Comfortably Against Sheriff In Europa League
Manchester United have recovered from last weeks defeat against Real Sociedad, and beaten Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.
BBC
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic: Scottish champions held in Warsaw by Ukrainians
Celtic endured a frustrating night in Warsaw as a resolute Shakhtar Donetsk side held them in a Champions League draw. A deflected Reo Hatate effort had the dominant Scots deservedly ahead after just 10 minutes. But a blistering run and finish from Mykhaylo Mudryk levelled the tie before the break.
UEFA・
ESPN
Man City-Arsenal could be axed due to fixture pile-up - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City's clash against Arsenal could be axed because of the Premier League's fixture pile up. The top two teams in the league are due to meet at the Emirates on Oct. 19, but Guardiola suggested the game could be postponed to accommodate Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.
Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule
Premier League players and fans have the chance to honour Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, but the upcoming state funeral for Britain's longest serving monarch on Monday has seen three matches postponed. Football has its chance over the coming days to follow suit, with the national anthem to be played before all seven Premier League matches.
