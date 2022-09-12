Read full article on original website
Attention San Angelo Children of the Corn…The Maze is Back
There has been a lot more than just pumpkin spice in the Fall air in San Angelo. There's been a great deal of anticipation in the air also. At last, some of that anticipation is over. The Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin patch has just revealed their 2022 maze design. I get lost just looking at the photos. This year it is Noah's Ark.
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
Road Closures and Delays Expected Today 9/15 in San Angelo
There is one sure sign of progress in San Angelo and that sign quite literally reads: “Construction Ahead”. There must be a lot of progress going on lately as those signs have been popping up a lot. For drivers, construction can be a headache, especially if you don’t...
Here’s Where San Angelo Beats The Biggest Cities in the World
It is customary in smaller cities for people to lament all the things that are readily available in bigger cities, that are harder to find in smaller cities like San Angelo. I hear it all the time. "I wish San Angelo were more like Austin or San Antonio," In my...
This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing
When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
To Boost Or Not To Boost, A New COVID Boost To Come To San Angelo?
To boost or not to boost, that is the question. Shakespeare couldn't have written it better. The irony of yet another COVID booster certainly wouldn't have been lost on the Bard of the Avon. You now need all the fingers on one hand to count all the COVID vaccinations now...
This Time It Worked…Threat to School Ends in Arrest
On Sunday, a social media post threatened a local San Angelo school. Officers of the San Angelo Police Department were alerted to the post. Right away, the Criminal Investigation Division were requested to help with the investigation. According to the San Angelo Police Department press release, the investigation continued until...
San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary
The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
Can an Alligator Be a Legit Emotional Support Animal?
I'm glad we don't have alligators in San Angelo. Although with this weekend's flooding rains, they would certainly be right at home. With that in mind, when one thinks of an emotional support animals, we usually think of a cuddly dog or cat. Many people have miniature horses or potbelly pigs as support animals. In Johnstown, Pennsylvania Joe Henney has an emotional support animal named WallyGator.
How To Say “I Don’t Want To Ride in Your Recalled Navigator/Expedition
I am a little skittish. Sometimes, I ride around with my best friend who drives a 2016 Ford Expedition. It's a great vehicle. There's lots of room. We can carry our gear whenever we go fishing. When I need to take my mom, who needs a wheelchair, somewhere, the Expedition has plenty of room.
It Just Takes A USB Cable and A Screwdriver to Steal Your Vehicle
There are a lot of fun TikTok videos out there. The challenges can be amusing and harmless. Some can be dangerous. There is a recent TikTok challenge that has become very costly for Kia and Hyundai owners worldwide. It's called "The Kia Challenge" and it shows auto thieves how to...
Saying Goodbye To The Grind–A San Angelo Biz Calls It Quits
I only visited the Grind Brew and Cafe at 220 North Chadbourne Street once. It was truly an enjoyable experience. So needless to say, it came as a surprise when the shop announced on their Facebook page that they're calling it quits. Their post speaks to an issue that just...
The Chicken Farm Has A Big Weekend For You Sept 2nd & 3rd
The Chicken Farm Art Center of San Angelo has two big events planned for you next Friday and Saturday, September 2nd & 3rd. First, you're invited to bring your friends and family out to the Chicken Farm Art Center’s “Concert In The Yard” on Fri, Sept 2nd for a night of free live music and shopping with a number of resident artist who will open their shops for this special event. This is always a lot of fun as local performing artists are featured in various genres of music starting at 6 pm. Admission is free to all but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're invited to bring your picnic baskets and lawn chairs. If you would like to stay for the night, rooms are available by visiting innattheartcenter.com.
Viral TikTok Dating Trend a Great Idea for San Angelo
Dating is tricky. Sometimes, you just need to break out of the norm and do something daring and creative. A new TikTok dating trend is going viral and it definitely fits the bill. It's called U-Haul dating. It's a simple concept. Rent a U-Haul truck for date night. Take your...
8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.
Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
How You Can Help The San Angelo Animal Shelter In A Buggy Situation
Today, August 26, 2022 is National Dog Day. There are 282 dogs right here in San Angelo who could use a little help. They need someplace to crash for little while because of a fumigation issue. You see, bugs are not just a problem for people. Dogs and Cats don't...
Country Star Lorrie Morgan Plays The PAC Aug 25th
Lorrie Morgan, is the first woman in country music to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums and she will take the stage at Murphey Performance Hall this Thurs, Aug 25th with what I am sure will be an incredible performance!. Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing...
