Read full article on original website
Related
China's Xi urges Russia and other countries to work at preventing 'colour revolutions'
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries.
msn.com
Ray Dalio says watch out for rates hitting this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit
After that CPI shock earlier in the week, Wall Street is bracing for a fresh batch of data including retail sales, on Wednesday, with a deepening yield curve inversion between 2- and 10-year bonds gives off ever gloomier economic signals. There’s good news though, as a disastrous rail strike may be averted.
Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours
LONDON (AP) — The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporarily halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall. A live tracker of the queue said it was “at capacity” and entry was being “paused” for six hours as waiting times reached 14 hours and the line stretched 5 miles (8km) from Parliament to Southwark Park in south London and then around the park. Caroline Quilty of London said that she got to the line around 4 a.m. Friday. “I think it is a moment in history, and if I did not come and celebrate it and see it and be part of it, I think I would really regret it,” she said.
U.K.・
UN draws deep from emergency funds amid record humanitarian aid gap
GENEVA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Faced with a record $32 billion shortfall in humanitarian aid funding, the United Nations is dipping deep into its emergency fund to support critical programmes in 11 countries including Myanmar and Mali.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Of course Britain will pay its respects to the Queen, but why must poor people pay the price?
Grief is the price we pay for love, the late Queen wisely said; but for many of her subjects, their actual income is the price to pay for grief. Aspects of normal life have been suspended, but no one has yet found a way to cancel or pause the cost of living crisis, a peril without recent precedent. What happens when an abrupt national event collides with an economy defined by insecurity and declining wages: well, more misery and hardship? But amid the mourning for the Queen, few people want to talk about that.
U.K.・
China discovered a new type of Moon crystal that might lead to limitless energy
China has discovered an intriguing Moon crystal made of a previously unknown material. The crystal was discovered in a batch of lunar samples collected by China’s Chang’e-5. The mission made contact with the lunar surface back in 2020. Since then it has stocked up on roughly four pounds of Moon rocks and even delivered them to Earth. The new crystal, China says, may be a way to harness unlimited energy.
Comments / 0