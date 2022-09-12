LONDON (AP) — The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporarily halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall. A live tracker of the queue said it was “at capacity” and entry was being “paused” for six hours as waiting times reached 14 hours and the line stretched 5 miles (8km) from Parliament to Southwark Park in south London and then around the park. Caroline Quilty of London said that she got to the line around 4 a.m. Friday. “I think it is a moment in history, and if I did not come and celebrate it and see it and be part of it, I think I would really regret it,” she said.

U.K. ・ 20 MINUTES AGO