Talladega, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
95.3 The Bear

I Saw Teddy Gentry Smoking (And I have PROOF!)

Teddy Gentry from supergroup "ALABAMA" was busted this week for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Gentry, a 70-year-old, was booked on second degree suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Many years ago, I had the EXTREME PLEASURE of seeing...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Talladega, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot to death next to Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham man was found shot to death next to a Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The Homewood Police Department said officers responded to the bank on West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground next to a freestanding ATM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Center Point woman shot in drive-by in

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
CENTER POINT, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One man killed, one injured after shooting in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West Birmingham on September 11. This happened in the 5600 block of Avenue I just before 6 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died on the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case

Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
