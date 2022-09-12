Read full article on original website
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
I Saw Teddy Gentry Smoking (And I have PROOF!)
Teddy Gentry from supergroup "ALABAMA" was busted this week for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Gentry, a 70-year-old, was booked on second degree suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Many years ago, I had the EXTREME PLEASURE of seeing...
Alabama man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
55-year-old man pinned in machine, killed at south Birmingham business
A man was killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a south Birmingham plant. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as Bonnie Chancellor Jr. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to 123 Industrial...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man shot to death next to Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham man was found shot to death next to a Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The Homewood Police Department said officers responded to the bank on West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground next to a freestanding ATM.
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Fairfield man killed in shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
Center Point woman shot in drive-by in
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
Female motorcycle passenger killed in crash in west Birmingham
A woman was killed when the motorcycle she was on wrecked during Sunday night’s rain. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Mariluz Perez Wilson. She was 51 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Wilson...
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
One man killed, one injured after shooting in West Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West Birmingham on September 11. This happened in the 5600 block of Avenue I just before 6 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died on the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case
Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
