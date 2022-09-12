ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

‘Best duo in college football’: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter

AUBURN, Ala. – There might not ever be a running back tandem quite like Ronnie Brown and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Not at Auburn. Not in the SEC. Not in college football. Both players gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage for the Tigers in 2004, and both were top five picks in the 2005 NFL Draft.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Volleyball rounds out non-conference slate at Jacksonville State Invite

AUBURN, Ala. – Seeking its best start in program history, Auburn Volleyball takes its 8-0 record on the road to Jacksonville, Alabama for matchups against Southern Miss, Jackson State and Jacksonville State. QUICK HITS. Akasha Anderson's aggressive attacks led the Tigers to its first five-set win of the season...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn cross country heads to North Alabama Showcase

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn cross country team returns to action Friday as it travels to Huntsville, Ala. to compete in the North Alabama Showcase. The meet will be held at John Hunt Cross Country Course with the men's 8k race beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT and the women's 5k race beginning at 8:15 a.m. CT. The venue will be the site of this year's NCAA Regional meet later this season.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

SEC announces 2023 conference baseball slate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions Wednesday. Following four weeks of non-conference play, the conference slate begins Friday, Mar. 17 and spans 10 consecutive weekends through Saturday, May 20. Coming off a pair of College World Series appearances...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Tiger Talk - Live with Auburn Football

This week's Tiger Talk will be held live in person at Baumhower's from 6-7 p.m. CT on Thursday. Guests include offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni and running back Tank Bigsby. Fans are encouraged to participate by tweeting their questions to @AUSportNetwork or...
AUBURN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'

Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
auburntigers.com

Women’s tennis to begin fall slate at the Wahoowa on Friday

AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn women's tennis team is set to kick off the 2022-23 season in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend at the Wahoowa Invitational. The tournament, which is hosted by the University of Virginia, will span three days from September 16-18. Adeline Flach and Anastasia Astakhova will hit the court the first day alongside Virginia and West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT on Friday. The second day Auburn will play with Princeton and West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT again, and on Friday the Tigers will play alongside Illinois, NC State, and Princeton at 8 a.m. CT.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Rich McGlynn named Interim Athletics Director at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama—Rich McGlynn, in his 17th year in Auburn Athletics administration, has been named Auburn's Interim Athletics Director, Auburn University President Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. "I am confident in Rich's ability to lead us forward during this transition period as he has tremendous experience in the field and...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Anna Foster posts 69, Tigers seek strong final round finish Wednesday at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn's All-American duo Anna Foster and Megan Schofill both shot under par in round two at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Foster was 4-under through nine holes with two birdies and an eagle and finished the day with a 69 (-3) while Schofill closed strong with back-to-back birdies on the last two holes to card a 2-under 70. Schofill is now 2-under for the tournament and is tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard. Foster, meanwhile, moved up 23 spots into a tie for 31st overall.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Alumni Spotlight: Chip Spratlin

In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Johnson City, Tennessee, Chip Spratlin is a 2022...
AUBURN, AL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.
BESSEMER, AL
Bham Now

25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival

The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

