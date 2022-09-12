Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
‘Best duo in college football’: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter
AUBURN, Ala. – There might not ever be a running back tandem quite like Ronnie Brown and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Not at Auburn. Not in the SEC. Not in college football. Both players gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage for the Tigers in 2004, and both were top five picks in the 2005 NFL Draft.
auburntigers.com
Volleyball rounds out non-conference slate at Jacksonville State Invite
AUBURN, Ala. – Seeking its best start in program history, Auburn Volleyball takes its 8-0 record on the road to Jacksonville, Alabama for matchups against Southern Miss, Jackson State and Jacksonville State. QUICK HITS. Akasha Anderson's aggressive attacks led the Tigers to its first five-set win of the season...
auburntigers.com
Auburn cross country heads to North Alabama Showcase
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn cross country team returns to action Friday as it travels to Huntsville, Ala. to compete in the North Alabama Showcase. The meet will be held at John Hunt Cross Country Course with the men's 8k race beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT and the women's 5k race beginning at 8:15 a.m. CT. The venue will be the site of this year's NCAA Regional meet later this season.
auburntigers.com
SEC announces 2023 conference baseball slate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions Wednesday. Following four weeks of non-conference play, the conference slate begins Friday, Mar. 17 and spans 10 consecutive weekends through Saturday, May 20. Coming off a pair of College World Series appearances...
auburntigers.com
Tiger Talk - Live with Auburn Football
This week's Tiger Talk will be held live in person at Baumhower's from 6-7 p.m. CT on Thursday. Guests include offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni and running back Tank Bigsby. Fans are encouraged to participate by tweeting their questions to @AUSportNetwork or...
tdalabamamag.com
ULM’s head coach Terry Bowden on a potential upset of Alabama: “Anything is possible.”
The tone of voice in Nick Saban’s and Terry Bowden’s opening thoughts is telling. Saban wants players clean mistakes, while Bowden credited his players for the win over Nicholls State. Bowden, 66, feels very comfortable about the place his team will be at this weekend. He is a...
Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Terry Bowden welcomes opportunity to upset Alabama: 'Anything is possible'
Terry Bowden understands that upsets are real in college football, and has been around long enough to see that a team like Louisiana-Monroe can topple Alabama. That’s his approach this week at Alabama, and he explained during his Tuesday press conference. Bowden referenced the 2007 upset of Alabama by...
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis to begin fall slate at the Wahoowa on Friday
AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn women's tennis team is set to kick off the 2022-23 season in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend at the Wahoowa Invitational. The tournament, which is hosted by the University of Virginia, will span three days from September 16-18. Adeline Flach and Anastasia Astakhova will hit the court the first day alongside Virginia and West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT on Friday. The second day Auburn will play with Princeton and West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT again, and on Friday the Tigers will play alongside Illinois, NC State, and Princeton at 8 a.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
Rich McGlynn named Interim Athletics Director at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama—Rich McGlynn, in his 17th year in Auburn Athletics administration, has been named Auburn's Interim Athletics Director, Auburn University President Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. "I am confident in Rich's ability to lead us forward during this transition period as he has tremendous experience in the field and...
auburntigers.com
Anna Foster posts 69, Tigers seek strong final round finish Wednesday at ANNIKA Intercollegiate
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn's All-American duo Anna Foster and Megan Schofill both shot under par in round two at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Foster was 4-under through nine holes with two birdies and an eagle and finished the day with a 69 (-3) while Schofill closed strong with back-to-back birdies on the last two holes to card a 2-under 70. Schofill is now 2-under for the tournament and is tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard. Foster, meanwhile, moved up 23 spots into a tie for 31st overall.
auburntigers.com
Alumni Spotlight: Chip Spratlin
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Johnson City, Tennessee, Chip Spratlin is a 2022...
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
This Week’s Alabama High School Football Poll
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County has 3 teams in this week’s Alabama high school football poll; Piedmont remains No. 1 in Class 3A,; Anniston No. 6, Jacksonville No. 9 in Class 4A.
University of Alabama breaks two student enrollment records this fall
Alabama’s flagship university is enrolling its largest freshman class in campus history – one that, officials say, is its most diverse and “academically talented” ever. Total enrollment at the University of Alabama has climbed to 38,645 students, which is about 100 more students from its previous...
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
wbrc.com
MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.
Bham Now
25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival
The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
CBS42.com
The new voice of Alabama credits local hospital for saving his life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chris Stewart, the new man behind the voice of Alabama football who is filling in for Eli Gold, is lucky to be alive after an unexpected stroke and heart problems. It’s been four years since his recovery but he said sharing his story can help save lives.
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
