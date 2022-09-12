Read full article on original website
Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.
Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
Half of electrical pole was found down blocking traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on North Bryant has been found halfway down partially blocking traffic. The cause of the incident is unknown, an officer on the scene said it may be due to old age or a previous accident however no statement has been given currently. There is no known time for when […]
Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley
MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
SAPD asks for help locating “at risk” person
SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE 3:53 p.m.) — Conner Weed has been located. SAN ANGELO, Texas (3:15 p.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing “at risk” person, Conner Weed. Weed is 25 years old and Autistic. He is described as being male, White, with blonde or light […]
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
Cement truck takes out tree in Monday morning wreck
SAPD responded to a wreck Monday morning at the intersection on South Koenigheim and Twohig.
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Tom Green County Detention Facility announces job fair
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Detention Facility has announced a job fair that features a new starting salary. Along with the new $40,000 a year salary, new workers can expect shifts of nine and 12 hours, a fitness room, a meal while on duty and paid time off. Benefits include on-the-job training, […]
koxe.com
Judy Lewallen, 84, of San Angelo
Judy Lewallen, age 84, long-time San Angelo resident, died in Cocoa, Florida on September 4, 2022. Her family will host a visitation at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas on Saturday, September 17 from 2-3 pm. After the visitation, a service will be held at 3:30 pm...
Animal Shelter falls under scrutiny; City issues a statement
The San Angelo Animal Shelter has fallen under scrutiny after images of unsanitary and inhumane conditions at the shelter began circulating on social media.
runnelscountyregister.com
Miles Cotton Festival draws in hundreds
MILES – The 45th Annual Miles Cotton Festival was celebrated on Saturday, September 10th under sunny skies in the Miles City Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Miles Preservation Authority. This year’s theme was Rockin’ Cotton and began at 9 in the morning with a parade. Countless parade participants and spectators were in attendance showing off tractors, tricked-out cars and pickups, Cotton Queen participants and various organization’s floats uniquely decorated for the event. Following the parade, the public gathered at the park and shopped at the various booths set up. Vendors sold homemade barbecue sauce, all types of food, clothing, toys, monogrammed gifts, and Texas-themed memorabilia, just to name a few. There was something for everyone. Children had a bounce house and even a gentleman twisting and making all sorts of objects from tiny balloons, entertaining kids of all ages. There was something for everyone across an area that encompassed several city blocks. Stores and restaurants downtown were open for the event, as well, and welcomed the city’s visitors.
City of San Angelo says it is addressing animal shelter concerns
SAN ANGELO, Texas — After closing for treatment of a cockroach infestation and hearing public comment about conditions at the San Angelo Animal Shelter at a City Council meeting, City of San Angelo officials say the issues are being addressed. Currently, the City said in a press release that...
espn960sanangelo.com
Why You Might Want to Pay Your Water Bill Before Friday
When it comes to getting the water bill paid, you don't want to be late. If you're planning on paying later this week, you might want to take notice. Due to maintenance, all persons will be unable to pay their water bills this weekend from Friday September 16th (starting at 5:00pm) through Saturday September 17th (evening). So, once the weekend is here and you are planning on getting that water bill paid off before you begin your fun.
Water bill payment services to be temporarily offline
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo released information regarding the water bill payment services. They are expected to be down from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 due to maintenance. All forms of payment will be accepted throughout the week, prior to the maintenance: Online – cosatx.us/WaterBill […]
Here’s Where San Angelo Beats The Biggest Cities in the World
It is customary in smaller cities for people to lament all the things that are readily available in bigger cities, that are harder to find in smaller cities like San Angelo. I hear it all the time. "I wish San Angelo were more like Austin or San Antonio," In my...
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | San Angelo Teenager Arrested for Terror Threat
Today on LIVE!, Sand Harrison joins Yantis Green to discuss the Concho Valley Republican Women meeting. Also, an SAISD teenager has been arrested after making terroristic threats towards Lake View, a high speed chase to ended at the Randall King concert at Cooper's BBQ in Christoval, a cement truck took out an oak tree, Richland Springs Head Coach Jerry Burkhart has been suspended by the UIL, and the weather for this week.
Update: Missing person located
(Update: September 13, 2022, 7:18 a.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department issued a second alert late Monday night, September 12, 2022, saying that the subject of the missing person alert had been located safely. (September 12, 2022, 10:19 p.m.) — SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is requesting the help of […]
runnelscountyregister.com
Miles Homecoming King and Queen crowned
MILES, TEXAS – It was a beautiful cool night in Miles when they crowned their Homecoming royalty! Miles High School seniors Sara Kohutek and Carson Ellison were named Homecoming Queen and Homecoming King, respectively. The seniors have been active in clubs and programs throughout their high school years.
San Angelo LIVE!
FOUND!: San Angelo Police Searching for Missing Man in Immediate Danger
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police area actively seeking information on the location of this man. UPDATE: 10:05 P.M. Martinez has been found. 68-year-old Richard Martinez was last seen wearing an unknown colored hat, black shirt with a pink logo in the middle, long gray shorts, black socks, and gray shoes.
