ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 Kiss FM

Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.

Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded

If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!

The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
CHRISTOVAL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Spring, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Why You Might Want to Pay Your Water Bill Before Friday

When it comes to getting the water bill paid, you don't want to be late. If you're planning on paying later this week, you might want to take notice. Due to maintenance, all persons will be unable to pay their water bills this weekend from Friday September 16th (starting at 5:00pm) through Saturday September 17th (evening). So, once the weekend is here and you are planning on getting that water bill paid off before you begin your fun.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Style Has A New San Angelo Address

I'm not an avid shopper. Lately, I usually just shop online. When I do go out, I'm usually a get in, get what I want, and get out kind of shopper. So, I'm just as surprised as anyone that I found a new store here in San Angelo that really captured my attention.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

The 47th Taste of San Angelo is Tues, Sept 13th

We have a lot of people moving to San Angelo on a regular basis and as they settle into the community, one of the first questions that comes up is "where are the best places to eat". Well, there is an awesome event coming up that can answer a lot of those questions.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing

When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Temperatures#Noaa
98.7 Kiss FM

This Time It Worked…Threat to School Ends in Arrest

On Sunday, a social media post threatened a local San Angelo school. Officers of the San Angelo Police Department were alerted to the post. Right away, the Criminal Investigation Division were requested to help with the investigation. According to the San Angelo Police Department press release, the investigation continued until...
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary

The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

Can an Alligator Be a Legit Emotional Support Animal?

I'm glad we don't have alligators in San Angelo. Although with this weekend's flooding rains, they would certainly be right at home. With that in mind, when one thinks of an emotional support animals, we usually think of a cuddly dog or cat. Many people have miniature horses or potbelly pigs as support animals. In Johnstown, Pennsylvania Joe Henney has an emotional support animal named WallyGator.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
98.7 Kiss FM

The Chicken Farm Has A Big Weekend For You Sept 2nd & 3rd

The Chicken Farm Art Center of San Angelo has two big events planned for you next Friday and Saturday, September 2nd & 3rd. First, you're invited to bring your friends and family out to the Chicken Farm Art Center’s “Concert In The Yard” on Fri, Sept 2nd for a night of free live music and shopping with a number of resident artist who will open their shops for this special event. This is always a lot of fun as local performing artists are featured in various genres of music starting at 6 pm. Admission is free to all but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're invited to bring your picnic baskets and lawn chairs. If you would like to stay for the night, rooms are available by visiting innattheartcenter.com.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

St. Margaret of Scotland Church Is Having A Fiesta

St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in San Angelo is holding their annual Fiesta on Sun, Aug 28th starting at 11:00am and they definately know how to make it a big event. Start off with the delicious meal that will consists of Brisket, Sausage, Rice, Beans, Dessert and your drink all for just $14. You’re invited to dine in or use their drive-thru. They would love for you to stay and enjoy lots of fun activities including: Bingo, and Kids' games along with water slides, a dunking tank and even a Country Store. Stay for their Live Auction at 1:00pm with many great items and adult beverages available. Stop by the raffle booth and purchase a chance at your share of $21,000 in gift cards with the grand prize of $15,000.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy