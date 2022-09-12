Read full article on original website
Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.
Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
Road Closures and Delays Expected Today 9/15 in San Angelo
There is one sure sign of progress in San Angelo and that sign quite literally reads: “Construction Ahead”. There must be a lot of progress going on lately as those signs have been popping up a lot. For drivers, construction can be a headache, especially if you don’t...
Why You Might Want to Pay Your Water Bill Before Friday
When it comes to getting the water bill paid, you don't want to be late. If you're planning on paying later this week, you might want to take notice. Due to maintenance, all persons will be unable to pay their water bills this weekend from Friday September 16th (starting at 5:00pm) through Saturday September 17th (evening). So, once the weekend is here and you are planning on getting that water bill paid off before you begin your fun.
Style Has A New San Angelo Address
I'm not an avid shopper. Lately, I usually just shop online. When I do go out, I'm usually a get in, get what I want, and get out kind of shopper. So, I'm just as surprised as anyone that I found a new store here in San Angelo that really captured my attention.
The 47th Taste of San Angelo is Tues, Sept 13th
We have a lot of people moving to San Angelo on a regular basis and as they settle into the community, one of the first questions that comes up is "where are the best places to eat". Well, there is an awesome event coming up that can answer a lot of those questions.
This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing
When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
To Boost Or Not To Boost, A New COVID Boost To Come To San Angelo?
To boost or not to boost, that is the question. Shakespeare couldn't have written it better. The irony of yet another COVID booster certainly wouldn't have been lost on the Bard of the Avon. You now need all the fingers on one hand to count all the COVID vaccinations now...
This Time It Worked…Threat to School Ends in Arrest
On Sunday, a social media post threatened a local San Angelo school. Officers of the San Angelo Police Department were alerted to the post. Right away, the Criminal Investigation Division were requested to help with the investigation. According to the San Angelo Police Department press release, the investigation continued until...
San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary
The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
Can an Alligator Be a Legit Emotional Support Animal?
I'm glad we don't have alligators in San Angelo. Although with this weekend's flooding rains, they would certainly be right at home. With that in mind, when one thinks of an emotional support animals, we usually think of a cuddly dog or cat. Many people have miniature horses or potbelly pigs as support animals. In Johnstown, Pennsylvania Joe Henney has an emotional support animal named WallyGator.
It Just Takes A USB Cable and A Screwdriver to Steal Your Vehicle
There are a lot of fun TikTok videos out there. The challenges can be amusing and harmless. Some can be dangerous. There is a recent TikTok challenge that has become very costly for Kia and Hyundai owners worldwide. It's called "The Kia Challenge" and it shows auto thieves how to...
Saying Goodbye To The Grind–A San Angelo Biz Calls It Quits
I only visited the Grind Brew and Cafe at 220 North Chadbourne Street once. It was truly an enjoyable experience. So needless to say, it came as a surprise when the shop announced on their Facebook page that they're calling it quits. Their post speaks to an issue that just...
The Chicken Farm Has A Big Weekend For You Sept 2nd & 3rd
The Chicken Farm Art Center of San Angelo has two big events planned for you next Friday and Saturday, September 2nd & 3rd. First, you're invited to bring your friends and family out to the Chicken Farm Art Center’s “Concert In The Yard” on Fri, Sept 2nd for a night of free live music and shopping with a number of resident artist who will open their shops for this special event. This is always a lot of fun as local performing artists are featured in various genres of music starting at 6 pm. Admission is free to all but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're invited to bring your picnic baskets and lawn chairs. If you would like to stay for the night, rooms are available by visiting innattheartcenter.com.
Viral TikTok Dating Trend a Great Idea for San Angelo
Dating is tricky. Sometimes, you just need to break out of the norm and do something daring and creative. A new TikTok dating trend is going viral and it definitely fits the bill. It's called U-Haul dating. It's a simple concept. Rent a U-Haul truck for date night. Take your...
How You Can Help The San Angelo Animal Shelter In A Buggy Situation
Today, August 26, 2022 is National Dog Day. There are 282 dogs right here in San Angelo who could use a little help. They need someplace to crash for little while because of a fumigation issue. You see, bugs are not just a problem for people. Dogs and Cats don't...
St. Margaret of Scotland Church Is Having A Fiesta
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in San Angelo is holding their annual Fiesta on Sun, Aug 28th starting at 11:00am and they definately know how to make it a big event. Start off with the delicious meal that will consists of Brisket, Sausage, Rice, Beans, Dessert and your drink all for just $14. You’re invited to dine in or use their drive-thru. They would love for you to stay and enjoy lots of fun activities including: Bingo, and Kids' games along with water slides, a dunking tank and even a Country Store. Stay for their Live Auction at 1:00pm with many great items and adult beverages available. Stop by the raffle booth and purchase a chance at your share of $21,000 in gift cards with the grand prize of $15,000.
