HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (1-10, 0-0 SWAC) is set to wrap up regular season tournament play as they head to Carbondale, Illinois for the Saluki Invitational from September 16-17. A&M will open against the homestanding Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 0-0 OVC) at 10 a.m. before facing Bellarmine (3-6, 0-0 ASUN), a team in transition to NCAA Division I, at 4 p.m. They will then close out the weekend against Southeast Missouri (4-5, 0-0 OVC) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO