Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Monday, September 12, 2022

11AM Mayor Kenney to Join the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and other City Officials for a Press Conference

The Mayor will join Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, District Attorney Larry Krasner and other City officials for the DAO’s regularly scheduled press conference, which will include updates on the tragic murder of a Parks and Recreation employee on Friday near Mill Creek Recreation Center.

Location: Mathematics, Civics and Sciences School of Philadelphia, 447 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA.

12PM Mayor Kenney to Attend Eagles 9/11 Day Meal Packing Event

The Mayor will attend this event and engage with volunteers, who will be packing hundreds of thousands of meals as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. These meals will be donated to Philabundance to combat food insecurity.