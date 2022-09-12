Read full article on original website
Falling Drowning #3 - Volume 3
Honatsu started going out with her childhood best friend, Toma. She feels happiness as he celebrates her birthday, but she loses the birthday gift from him. Shun, who helps her find it, can't help but hold her close and tell her to be happy... That brings back her memories...?! Love triangle of a girl who lost her memories, her childhood best friend, and a transfer student. How will their romance turn out?! In this final volume, their past and secrets will be revealed!
Superman: Son of Kal-El #15 - Siege of Gamorra
This is it! The ultimate battle pitting Superman and the forces of The Truth against Bendix and his monstrous machinations has begun! But victory will be an uphill climb for our heroes as they lay siege to Gamorra. Plus...the smooch heard 'round the world.
A Kiss with a Cat #4 - Volume 4
Erina is initially put off by Nekoyama-kun and his teasing, but before they know it, they are both in love with each other.♪ However, one big problem remains: Nekoyama-kun still turns into a cat whenever they kiss!
Adventuregame Comics #1 - Vol. 1: Leviathan
Make choices to defeat a mysterious sea monster in the first of a new series of innovative, interactive graphic novels from the award-winning creator of Meanwhile. Adventuregame Comics is a new series of interactive graphic novels in the vein of Jason Shiga's hit graphic novel Meanwhile. Readers follow the story from panel to panel using tubes that connect them, and sometimes the path will split, giving readers the chance to choose how the story unfolds.
The Sword of Hyperborea #1 - HC
From the ancient warrior Gall Dennar, to Sir Edward Grey, to the B.P.R.D.'s Agent Howards, the iconic Hyperborean sword from the world of Hellboy has landed in many influential hands. And this has been no accident. Trace the sword's path through the adventures and encounters that finally brought it to Ragna Rok, at the end of the world, and witness the sword's journey through history.
X-Men '92: House of XCII #5
It all ends here - the epic journey through the Krakoan Age come too soon reaches its epic conclusion! Can mutantkind truly unite? Is the island-nation of Krakoa too good to be true? And is the woman behind it all - Jubilee - to be trusted? Find out within, X-Believers!
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
Venom #10 - The Cage Opens
THE COLOSSAL CAPSTONE TO THE SECOND ARC OF THIS EPIC NEW ERA OF VENOM!. Torn across space and time through the symbiote hive, Eddie Brock's soul is pushed to its absolute limit! Manipulated and maligned by forces stronger than himself, Eddie has no choice but to watch in horror as his son, Dylan, and the Venom symbiote are stabbed in the heart by BEDLAM!
Lovecraft Unknown Kadath #1
"Aa-shanta'nygh! You're free! Return the Gods of the land to their home in unknown Kadath! And pray that you never get to know me in any of my other thousand incarnations... For I am Nyarlathotep The creeping chaos!" Randolph Carter, a traveler to dreamland, tries not to wake up before...
Trve Kvlt #2 - Never A Devil Worshipper Around When You Need One
The Satanic Panic continues! Marty realizes that Burger Lord wasn’t so bad compared to the job the Church of the Immortal Heartbeat has in store for him and Alison. Meanwhile, Bernice goes all CSI trying to figure out what’s going on, and somebody’s gonna make out with Ratblood in the parking lot! But who?! Hope you’ve got that extra-large soda ready, because things are getting spicy in this very special episode of Trve Kvlt.
Immortal Red Sonja #6 - The Feasting Hall
A new storyline begins as Sonja the Red realizes her destiny. The journey has been long, the dangers grave. But with a fuller understanding of the cursed chainmail on her back, Sonja will strive to finish her quest before the dark forces on her path overwhelm...
Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback
As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
King Spawn #14
Now that Spawn has assumed control over the Court of Priests, former allies are beginning to doubt his loyalty to the mission. This brings him into direct conflict with another HELLSPAWN, one he has never met before!
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Kiriko, A Ninja Support Hero And The Protector Of Kanezaka
A new support hero is coming to Overwatch, and she's full of life, cheeky remarks, and some seriously game-changing abilities. Revealed at Tokyo Game Show, Kiriko is the newest addition to Overwatch 2's roster, and while her formal title might be "Protector of Kanezaka," she might also be the most clutch player on your team.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
Hogwarts Legacy Is Getting An Exclusive Mission On PlayStation
Sony showed off some exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 and 5 during its September State of Play. In the exclusive mission, players will be able to explore a shop in Hogsmeade, the town located near the Hogwarts campus, and play something that looks like a sequence from the 2005 horror game, Condemned: Criminal Origins.
