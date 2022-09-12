Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Keys gas station clerk turns tables on robber who pulled knife on him, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A gas station clerk in the Florida Keys turned the tables on a robber who threatened to stab him over the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the clerk drew his own knife instead, stabbing 33-year-old Aaron Vincent Cipollone, who...
flkeysnews.com
Snorkeler passes out while on a Florida Keys dive tour and then dies, authorities say
A Fernandina Beach man died after he was pulled from the water unconscious during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at a dive site called White Banks Dry Rocks reef off Key Largo when he passed out in the water shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
74-year-old man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys
A Florida man died Monday during a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.
keysweekly.com
COUNTY CONTRACTORS BOARD URGES PUBLIC TO HELP TACKLE HOUSE BILL 735
The clock is still ticking on specialty contractors in the Florida Keys. And though it could not provide a definitive resolution, a Sept. 13 meeting of the Monroe County Contractors’ Examining Board saw plenty of ideas put forward to combat House Bill 735. Passed in 2021, the bill prevents...
keysweekly.com
KEYS WEEKLY CELEBRATES 19 YEARS OF LOCAL NEWS & LOCAL OWNERS
We’ve made some epic blunders. Epic. Blunders. Somewhere in the beginning we extended credit to an out-of-town developer who left the Keys owing us nearly $20,000. This represented about a month of operating capital that we didn’t have. Those were the days when the Weekly staff hovered around five full-time employees working out of a one-window commercial space between a laundry and a kayak/bike rental business.
keysweekly.com
LOCAL HISTORY LEGEND LEFT HIS FOOTPRINT ON THE FLORIDA KEYS
Cudjoe Key’s John Viele, age 99, has passed away. He not only lived a long life but left a tremendous footprint on the Florida Keys, the local history and my historical endeavors. I never met the legendary historian or had the opportunity to thank him for his incredible contribution...
keysweekly.com
MEL FISHER DAYS RECALLS MILLION DOLLAR SHIPWRECK & TREASURE HUNT
Four hundred years after the September 1622 sinking of the Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha southwest of Key West, history and shipwreck buffs marked the anniversary of its loss at the Sept. 2-6 Mel Fisher Days in the island city. The event honors the legacy of the...
keysweekly.com
INAUGURAL BEST OF THE UPPER KEYS AWARDS OPENS WITH VOTING SEPT 16
The time has come to crown the best restaurant, best doctor, best park, best elected official and more in the Upper Keys. This year marks the inaugural Best of the Upper Keys, where the people select the winners with all money raised used to support a local children’s shelter.
keysweekly.com
VACATION RENTAL TALK PACKS KEY WEST CITY HALL
Forcing Key West homeowners to rent their properties for at least 6 months at a time — rather than a month at a time — will do nothing to preserve long-term rentals for full-time workers in Key West. So said scores of real estate agents, vacation rental owners and rental property managers, who shared their concerns with city officials during a three-hour meeting on Sept. 8.
keysweekly.com
MEET KYLA SHOEMAKER: TEACHING FREEDOM 1 WORD AT A TIME
“Idle hands, I don’t like them. I like to stay busy,” says Kyla Shoemaker, who is far from idle. She volunteers at the Key West Police Department’s horse barn at Truman Waterfront and walks dogs for the Florida Keys SPCA in addition to tending to her own two young lab mix rescues, River Grace and Costa Bean. She founded and runs the Southernmost Jeep Club and teaches paddleboard yoga every Sunday. But she stays busiest at Key West High School, where she has taught English for eight years, influencing and inspiring 10th graders.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP: BASEBALL PROSPECTS HIGHLIGHT SKILLS AT SCOUT DAY 2022 IN KEY WEST, FLORIDA
More than a dozen professional and college scouts came out to Rex Weech Field in Key West last Saturday in pursuit of local baseball prospects. Scouts whose territories include Florida, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic started their grueling months-long search for the next generation of talent right here in the Keys. They came from programs including the Mets, Dodgers, Mariners, Blue Jays and Athletics and all were busy jotting down notes on players as young as 13-year-old Jack Niles and 14-year-old Roman Garcia.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP: ALL WINS FOR MONROE COUNTY FOOTBALL
Three high schools are celebrating big wins this week in a rare trifecta of success for Monroe County prep football. The wins themselves couldn’t be more diverse, though. Coral Shores put up huge numbers in a shutout win, Marathon had to grind for its win, fighting mother nature as well as their opponent, and Key West was credited with a win despite being outscored by 20 points.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: AN INTERVIEW WITH CONCH LEGEND & NATIONAL CHAMPION ROBERT JAMES
Key West’s Robert James spent his early life on the football field. At 11 years old, the 5’6’’, 110-pound player was initially put at tight end. Eventually he would find his way as a running back. Listen as host Sean McDonald talks to James about his football career. Plus, McDonald recaps last week’s contests, including a successful week for Keys football teams. Also, get the latest on swimming and volleyball in the Keys. And high school baseball doesn’t get underway until next January, but some of the best local players visited Key West to show off their talents to professional scouts.
