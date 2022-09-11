ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys S Jayron Kearse suffers knee injury, return questionable

By Cameron Burnett
 4 days ago
The Cowboys took a surprising risk at safety against Tampa Bay. With Jayron Kearse questionable heading into gameday with a neck injury, Dallas made the promising talents of Markquese Bell and Israel Mukuamu inactive, leaving just three safeties on the active roster.

Kearse suffered a leg injury in the third quarter, leaving the Cowboys with two options forced to play extensive snaps. Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson will be forced to take over for the rest of the game.

The severity of Kearse’s injury is unknown but the decision to keep Bell and Mukuamu inactive looks worse as the game continues to develop. The Dallas defense has hung in for the majority of the game, giving up the first touchdown on the drive Kearse suffered his injury. On the other side of the ball, quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense have found no rhythm en route to a 19-3 deficit.

