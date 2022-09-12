ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Titans Make Three Roster Moves

Hand, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve last November. He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy