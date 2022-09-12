Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Titans Make Three Roster Moves
Hand, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve last November. He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but...
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Make Switch At QB Against Miami
The Max Johnson era has arrived in College Station.
Comments / 0