Politics

CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
The Independent

Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral

Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London.An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reported The Telegraph.Invitations to Mr Trump and other living ex-presidents, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and their spouses, were sent out on Thursday. The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday.The venue has earlier hosted state funerals...
POTUS
CBS News

5 ways a national railroad strike could impact you

Freight trains may not be top of mind for most consumers, but a potential national railroad strike could soon impact almost every aspect of commerce in the U.S., affecting the daily lives of millions of Americans. A work stoppage could begin early Friday morning just after midnight. That's when a...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Russia strikes back as Ukraine reclaims territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin met in-person with China's leader Xi Jinping for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine. Putin acknowledged China's "concerns" about he war. In Ukraine, Russia launched new air strikes as it seeks to push back against Ukraine's advances. Debora Patta has more.
POLITICS
The Independent

'I fear how you treat women in private': AOC eviscerates GOP congressman for nasty attack on female climate expert

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eviscerated Republican congressman Clay Higgins for his treatment of female climate experts during a Congressional hearing on Thursday.Accusing the Louisiana congressman of disrespecting Raya Salter, a lawyer and clean energy advocate during her testimony on corporations and climate change before the House Oversight Committee, the Democratic congresswoman said: “Men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private.”It followed after Mr Higgins referred to Ms Salter as “good lady” and “boo” in a heated exchange during the hearing as she told the congressman that “the fossil fuel industry that owns...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
CBS News

Russian President Putin faces rare criticism after Ukraine reclaims territory

Ukrainian forces have made advances in recapturing territory in the northeast of the country. Russian forces were forced to retreat from Kharkiv. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from Ukraine, then BBC correspondent Hugo Bachega and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst join CBS News discuss this major turning point in the war.
POLITICS
CBS News

2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware

The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, when New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. All eyes were on New Hampshire, where Republicans vied to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. CBS News projects far-right veteran Don Bolduc to win the GOP primary against New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse concluded early Wednesday morning that he would not be able to close the gap separating him from Bolduc, and he said in a tweet that he had conceded.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed

London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
U.K.
The Independent

DeSantis could be charged with kidnap after moving migrants to Martha's Vineyard

The Department of Justice has been tapped by California Governor Gavin Newsom to investigate whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial decision to send two flights of migrants north would amount to “kidnapping”.“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme,” Gov Newsom wrote in a 15 September letter addressed to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.On Wednesday afternoon, 50 migrants arrived at an airport on Martha’s Vineyard after being brought there under a plan that the Republican Florida governor later...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Biden says US democracy is under threat. Here's what he can do to help fix it

In the run-up to the midterm elections, liberal America is starting to realize how much danger it’s in. The right has been openly, defiantly stoking the fires of civil war since at least 2008 – openly promoting secession, political violence and the overturning of electoral outcomes. Now the left, slowly, probably too late, is having some of the same discussions about the catastrophic failure of American political institutions. Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, his attempt to set the agenda for the midterms, mattered in this respect if in no other. The Democratic leader has finally, against all instinct, acknowledged the risk of national collapse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

With polio's return, here's what back-to-schoolers need to know

Before polio vaccines became available in the 1950s, people wary of the disabling disease were afraid to allow their children outside, let alone go to school. As polio appears again decades after it was considered eliminated in the U.S., Americans unfamiliar with the dreaded disease need a primer on protecting themselves and their young children — many of whom are emerging from the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EDUCATION
CBS News

Five charged in illegal gambling operation allegedly run by infamous New York crime family

Federal authorities have charged five people with operating an illegal and long-established gambling business with suspected ties to the Luchese crime family, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday. The charges were outlined in an indictment that was unsealed in Brooklyn federal court, as four defendants were arrested at their homes in New York, and another in West Palm Beach, Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
The Associated Press

Ukraine combs mass burial site, says Russia 'leaves death'

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities were expected to begin recovering bodies Friday from a mass burial site in a forest recaptured from Russian forces, a delicate task that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said would help show the world “what the Russian occupation has led to.” The site, containing hundreds of graves, was discovered close to Izium after a rapid counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces retook the northeastern city and much of the Kharkiv region, breaking what had largely become a stalemate in the nearly seven-month war. To bolster the offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid Thursday for Ukraine, including more of the weaponry that has helped its troops seize the momentum. Associated Press journalists who visited the burial site Thursday saw graves amid the pine trees, marked with simple wooden crosses. Most were numbered — and the count went into the 400s.
POLITICS
CBS News

Florida's DeSantis flies dozens of "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard, escalating tactic against "sanctuary destinations"

Tallahassee, Florida — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts were part of an effort to "transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," said Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director.
FLORIDA STATE

