MilitaryTimes
Republicans threaten lawsuits, budget penalties over VA abortion move
Republican lawmakers on Thursday promised a looming battle over Veterans Affairs’ officials decision to provide abortions at department medical centers even in states where the procedure is outlawed, but agency leaders responded that they are confident they can win that fight. “We feel this is needed care,” Dr. Shereef...
MilitaryTimes
DoD attempts to get its head around how the end of Roe affects troops
In the months since the Supreme Court overturned a federal right to abortion access, the Defense Department has been doing some soul searching on how to respond. A Pentagon-funded report released Wednesday shows there’s little policy recourse under existing laws, concluding that better education about birth control might stem female service members’ demand for abortions.
MilitaryTimes
GOP reps fear loan forgiveness plan will hurt military recruiting
A group of 19 Republican lawmakers is demanding President Joe Biden respond to concerns that his recent student loan forgiveness decision will hurt military recruiting by devaluing GI Bill benefits. “By forgiving such a wide swath of loans for borrowers, you are removing any leverage the Department of Defense maintained...
MilitaryTimes
Bill would make it easier for vets to get jobs in Merchant Marine
A new measure designed to ease requirements for veterans to join the U.S. Merchant Marine will be introduced in the Senate Wednesday with an eye towards attaching the proposal to must-pass defense legislation later this year. The Military to Mariners Act — co-sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Maria Cantwell,...
New Jan 6 audio shows an Oath Keeper relishing the prospect of hurting members of Congress, confident that Trump supported it
Radio transmissions published by the January 6 committee reveal how members of the Oath Keepers reacted to a tweet by President Donald Trump.
Judge blocks justice department from Trump documents as legal fight continues – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out any documents that are under legal privilege rules but DoJ is expected to appeal the decision
MilitaryTimes
National Guard tapped to help in understaffed Florida prisons
Florida National Guard troops were approved by the state’s legislature Friday to assist, even temporarily, at understaffed state prisons. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also issued an executive order Friday activating Guardsmen to assist the Florida Department of Corrections in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis.
MilitaryTimes
VA to extend caregiver benefits to ‘legacy’ families until late 2025
Veterans Affairs officials will extend caregiver benefits to “legacy” participants of the program through September 2025 under a plan announced Thursday, ensuring that thousands of families will continue to receive stipends for the next three years. The move comes after months of controversy surrounding the Program of Comprehensive...
MilitaryTimes
Coasties in PNW ill prepared in the event of a tsunami, report says
Only 19 of the 39 Coast Guard units based in the Pacific Northwest have developed tsunami evacuation plans, despite the region being prone to such dangers, a recent government watchdog report found. And with no standard in place, even units with written protocols showed significant inconsistencies in what evacuating Coast Guard personnel and families would entail.
MilitaryTimes
Veterans hunger bill aims to connect those in need with more resources
Lawmakers want to boost efforts to fight food insecurity among veterans by connecting them to the help they need through a new proposal unveiled Thursday. The “End Veteran Hunger Act,” would authorize a five-year pilot program offering $50 million in grants to increase outreach and education for veterans; to connect them to federal programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); and to reduce the stigma associated with using such programs.
Biden says US democracy is under threat. Here’s what he can do to help fix it
In the run-up to the midterm elections, liberal America is starting to realize how much danger it’s in. The right has been openly, defiantly stoking the fires of civil war since at least 2008 – openly promoting secession, political violence and the overturning of electoral outcomes. Now the left, slowly, probably too late, is having some of the same discussions about the catastrophic failure of American political institutions. Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, his attempt to set the agenda for the midterms, mattered in this respect if in no other. The Democratic leader has finally, against all instinct, acknowledged the risk of national collapse.
MilitaryTimes
General: Supply chain problems are hurting nuclear modernization
WASHINGTON ― The nominee to lead the U.S. nuclear arsenal said Thursday that supply chain snags that are pummeling the defense industrial base are also hurting Washington’s plans to modernize its aging nuclear arsenal. “I would venture to say that it’s probably being seen across the Department of...
Ukraine combs mass burial site, says Russia 'leaves death'
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities were expected to begin recovering bodies Friday from a mass burial site in a forest recaptured from Russian forces, a delicate task that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said would help show the world “what the Russian occupation has led to.” The site, containing hundreds of graves, was discovered close to Izium after a rapid counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces retook the northeastern city and much of the Kharkiv region, breaking what had largely become a stalemate in the nearly seven-month war. To bolster the offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid Thursday for Ukraine, including more of the weaponry that has helped its troops seize the momentum. Associated Press journalists who visited the burial site Thursday saw graves amid the pine trees, marked with simple wooden crosses. Most were numbered — and the count went into the 400s.
MilitaryTimes
Illinois National Guard to help care for arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas. The Democratic governor signed an emergency declaration to speed up procurement of necessary supplies as well...
MilitaryTimes
Space Force eyes easing enlistment rules to target high-demand skills
Space Force officials hope to maximize recruiting of new guardians by granting more waivers for enlistment standards to individuals with high-demand skills, the nominee to lead the service said Tuesday. The move comes as the military branches are struggling with recruiting and retention amid a wealth of private-sector job openings....
MilitaryTimes
US Army customizing communication gear for regional challenges
WASHINGTON — U.S. Army officials tasked with revamping the service’s networks and information-sharing tools are tackling a question intrinsic to the Pentagon’s preparations for possible conflicts against both China and Russia: how to ensure communications are reliable and secure in radically different environments. To simultaneously provide critical...
