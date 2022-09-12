ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirin Unveils Spoon and Bowl That Use Electricity to Make Food Saltier, Could Go On Sale Next Year

Japan-based company Kirin has unveiled a spoon and bowl that allegedly uses electricity to make food 1.5-times saltier without resorting to any chemicals or actual flavorings. Both items, a part of the ‘Erekisoruto’ line, reportedly work by transmitting a specific wavelength of electricity from their surface to the food, which in turn keys into the ions such as sodium chloride that trigger our sense of saltiness.
