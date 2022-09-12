Read full article on original website
Strange Coffin Office Chairs are Perfect for Halloween, May Not be Comfortable Enough for Extended Work Sessions
LG’s Media Chair is designed so you can work for as long as necessary, but these coffin office chairs are the complete opposite. It looks very similar to a real wooden coffin with some added cushioning for your back and bottom, although there isn’t much room for your legs to move around.
Sonos Sub Mini Revealed, is Wireless Subwoofer with a Sleek Cylindrical Design
Sonos fans rejoice! The Sonos Sub Mini, a wireless subwoofer that builds upon the award-winning design of Sub, while still delivering rich, clear low end in a more compact, cylindrical design. It will be available in matte black and white colors globally starting October 6th, priced at $429 USD. Say...
Kirin Unveils Spoon and Bowl That Use Electricity to Make Food Saltier, Could Go On Sale Next Year
Japan-based company Kirin has unveiled a spoon and bowl that allegedly uses electricity to make food 1.5-times saltier without resorting to any chemicals or actual flavorings. Both items, a part of the ‘Erekisoruto’ line, reportedly work by transmitting a specific wavelength of electricity from their surface to the food, which in turn keys into the ions such as sodium chloride that trigger our sense of saltiness.
