Billings, MT

Montana Talks

Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Billings Police Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old Boy

Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Montana Talks

You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License

Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Attempted Abduction in Columbus Appears to be Mistaken Identity

UPDATE 9/2. The Columbus Police Department issued new information regarding what initially appeared to be an attempted abduction. The PD wrote,. The person involved contacted Columbus Police Thursday evening immediately after seeing the newscast. The 69 yr old male advised police that he had stopped for what he believed to be was his grand-daughter who was walking down the street. He had not seen his grand-daughter in sometime due to a falling out with family. The driver does not reside in Columbus, but owns property that is up for sale and he had come to work on it.
COLUMBUS, MT
Montana Talks

Another Grocery Store Breaks Ground on Billings West End

Billings has seen massive growth on the West End past Shiloh Road. But if there is one thing that the far West End is lacking it is grocery stores. A new Albertsons grocery store is already being built near Ben Steele Middle School off of Grand Avenue. But what about folks West of Shiloh and King?
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Sadly, it Begins Again. It’s School Bully Season in Montana

The trope of countless teen and pre-teen movies, there's nothing funny about bullies in real life. In the movies, the picked-on kid(s) almost always get some kind of glorious revenge on the butthead bully. We laugh, the credits roll and everything ends happily. But in real life, bullies can leave lasting scars on kids.
LAUREL, MT
Montana Talks

BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad

I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

No AC For You! Why Didn’t Billings SD2 Install New HVAC at West High?

OK- let's start with the funny part about this story first. One of our radio listeners, Tim in Billings, pointed this out. As temperatures soared to nearly 100 degrees, several students at West High School in Billings, Montana staged a walkout from class protesting the lack of air conditioning in the high school. If you watch the video news report from KTVQ-TV- this may catch your eye also- one of the kids protesting the lack of AC...is wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Now that's pretty funny.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Billings is the One of the Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the United States

The United States is very well known for the diversity of its population, with places like Ellis Island in New York City welcoming over 12 million immigrants from across the world. With a large number of ethnic groups across the country, some cities have more diversity than others and Billings just happens to be one of the cities that don't have a lot of residents of multiple ethnic groups.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Extreme Heat Conditions for Billings, Then a Major Weather Change

One of the hottest days of the year with a threat of fire weather will be followed by a big temperature drop for Billings over the next 48 hours. A Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Warning are in effect for Yellowstone County and all of Southern Montana on Wednesday (9/7) when a high temperature near 105 is possible, along with low humidity, and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Try This Ultimate Mini Montana Road Trip Near Billings

So I can finally scratch one off of my bucket list. If you have listened to us over the years you know my absolute favorite place in the world is Lewistown. I've always dreamed about having a beautiful ranch there but I know it's out of the cards. So over the weekend, I drove up there, only I went cross-country using gravel roads and cutting through the Snowies. It was awesome, green, cooler, and peaceful and I even saw the East Fork Ranch that was for sale a year ago for $14 million.
LEWISTOWN, MT
Montana Talks

A Montana Take on the Oil and Gas Markets

The Montana Petroleum Association (MPA) held their annual meeting in Billings this week. It was a great opportunity to catch up with local and state officials, as well as experts inside the industry. Alan Olson is a former state lawmaker from the Roundup area who now serves as the Executive...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Billings, MT
