Louisville set to host around 30 visitors for Florida State game
The University of Louisville football staff is hosting around 30 visitors on Friday night when the Cardinals host Florida State in Cardinal Stadium in the home opener. U of L doesn't have a huge list like many games in the past because it's a Friday night game and many prospects are also playing the same night.
Look: Top Running Back Cancels Major Recruiting Trip
2023 five-star running back Reuben Owens gave a verbal commitment to Louisville this past summer, but is still being courted by some of the major powerhouses in and around his native Texas. Owens is making some visits to major programs this fall. But one visit he was ready to make...
Nole Thy Enemy: Louisville (BTB)
Florida State has landed in Louisville, where the Seminoles (2-0) will take on the Cardinals (1-1) on Friday evening. Here comes Nole Thy Enemy to get you caught up and prepared for the contest. Dane Draper and Trey Rowland sit down to discuss the Cardinals, their areas of strength and weaknesses, the sometimes strange Scott Satterfield, and more. Dane tries to keep his undefeated record of predictions intact as well.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Florida State by 2.5. —The FSU depth chart for Friday night is out. —Florida State is looking to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. —The Louisville volleyball team bounced back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with sweeps of Lipscomb and No. 9 Purdue. The Cards are No. 3 in this week’s coaches poll.
Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
Hannah’s Louisville (9.15.22)
Wilder Park (“But four generations of our family have lived in Smoketown. I wanted to live there, but the prices are astronomical. Gentrification.”) You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Seneca football not surprised by first 4-0 start in over two decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four years ago, Seneca High School football only had 13 players dress for its final game of the season. A 50-0 loss to Madison Central extended the Redhawks losing streak to 26 games, and also marked the departure of another head coach. After coaching for years...
New additions UofL fans can expect at Cardinal Stadium this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's football team is gearing up for its opening game against Florida this Friday, and fans can expect to see many changes to Cardinal Stadium. Several new features have been added to enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service. Expedited...
What's new at Cardinal Stadium for 2022? Check out the improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Headed to the first University of Louisville football home game this Friday?. There are lots of new additions to Cardinal Stadium for this season, and here's some of what's changed. Watch our coverage of one of the new features in the player up top. Expedited entry.
Changes to Valhalla Golf Club mostly completed for the 2024 PGA Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Golf fans will notice some changes at Valhalla when they come out for the next major at the course. The biggest change is that the fourth PGA Championship to be held at the course will be in May of 2024 and not August as in past events.
After A Two-Year Hiatus, The National Jug Band Jubilee Will Return To Louisville Next Weekend. Here’s The Lineup.
The National Jug Band Jubilee, a free festival celebrating jug band music, will return to Louisville next Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 9 p.m. at Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park. Here is the lineup:. Noon — Cincinnati Dancing Pigs (Cincinnati, OH) 1 p.m. — How Long Jug Band...
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s race heats up surrounding the upcoming justice department report on LMPD. Tuesday, Republican Bill Dieruf called for the city to release everything it knows about it. He said Greg Fischer was stonewalling the information to get fellow Democrat Craig Greenberg elected. Wednesday Greenberg...
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
2 teens charged in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old man in Louisville park
A 17-year-old Louisville girl has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old Alliance man was found stabbed in the chest in Wildwood Park in Louisville Tuesday and later died, according to police.
