ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nole Thy Enemy: Louisville (BTB)

Florida State has landed in Louisville, where the Seminoles (2-0) will take on the Cardinals (1-1) on Friday evening. Here comes Nole Thy Enemy to get you caught up and prepared for the contest. Dane Draper and Trey Rowland sit down to discuss the Cardinals, their areas of strength and weaknesses, the sometimes strange Scott Satterfield, and more. Dane tries to keep his undefeated record of predictions intact as well.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Florida State by 2.5. —The FSU depth chart for Friday night is out. —Florida State is looking to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. —The Louisville volleyball team bounced back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with sweeps of Lipscomb and No. 9 Purdue. The Cards are No. 3 in this week’s coaches poll.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Grayson, KY
City
Auburn, KY
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
kentuckytoday.com

Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Hannah’s Louisville (9.15.22)

Wilder Park (“But four generations of our family have lived in Smoketown. I wanted to live there, but the prices are astronomical. Gentrification.”) You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Florida State#Cardinal Authority#Cardinals#Uofl
spectrumnews1.com

New additions UofL fans can expect at Cardinal Stadium this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's football team is gearing up for its opening game against Florida this Friday, and fans can expect to see many changes to Cardinal Stadium. Several new features have been added to enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service. Expedited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Greenberg calls Dieruf comments unhinged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s race heats up surrounding the upcoming justice department report on LMPD. Tuesday, Republican Bill Dieruf called for the city to release everything it knows about it. He said Greg Fischer was stonewalling the information to get fellow Democrat Craig Greenberg elected. Wednesday Greenberg...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy