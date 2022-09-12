ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Blackening’ Tries Like Hell to Parody Horror-Movie Racism

By Nick Schager
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5Csb_0hrZ05Yj00

Jordan Peele’s landmark Get Out has, over the past five years, ushered in a wave of Black horror films and TV series that investigate and exploit modern and historical racial dynamics for monstrous thrills. The problem is, save for Peele’s recent Nope, the majority of those efforts—from Antebellum and Candyman to HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Prime Video’s Them—have been ho-hum at best and reductive at worst, failing to strike a successful balance between gory genre kicks and novel sociopolitical insights. That trend now reaches something of a nadir with The Blackening, a Midnight Madness selection at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival that has a clever hook and next to no clue how to entertainingly execute it.

Based on a four-and-a-half-minute 3Peat Comedy sketch of the same name that aired on Comedy Central in 2018, The Blackening revolves around a simple and clever question: If Black people are stereotypically always the first to die in horror films, what would happen if a horror film was populated solely by Black characters? Barbershop and Shaft director Tim Story’s feature adaptation doesn’t overtly posit that query so much as merely attempt to answer it via the story of a group of high school friends meeting at a cabin in the woods on Juneteenth for a 10-year reunion. All of these individuals are Black, while the only white people in sight are an old codger at a run-down gas station, a scary one-eyed behemoth behind a convenience store counter, and a park ranger named, ahem, White (Diedrich Bader), who makes his presence known by potentially profiling a young Black man for being at the rental residence.

Before any of those prospective Caucasian killers are introduced, The Blackening focuses on Morgan (Yvonne Orji) and Shawn (Jay Pharoah), the organizers of this shindig, as they get the cabin ready for their cohorts’ arrival. Their preparations are interrupted by Shawn’s discovery of a creepy game room that’s home to a board game called The Blackening which, at its center, boasts a big racist blackface caricature. The two are naturally disgusted by this “Sambo,” and even more taken aback by the fact that the face speaks to them, demanding that they pick a card which asks: name one Black character that ever survived a horror film. The best Shawn can come up with is Jada Pinkett Smith and Omar Epps from Scream 2, and though Morgan correctly informs him that he’s wrong (they both perish), the reference is deliberate, self-consciously foreshadowing the grisly fate in store for the duo.

Shortly thereafter, lawyer Lisa (Antoinette Robertson), her gay best friend Dewayne (Dewayne Perkins) and biracial Allison (Grace Byers) arrive at the cabin, where they’re greeted by former gang member King (Melvin Gregg) and serial Lothario Nnamdi (Sinqua Walls), who’s secretly rekindled his romance with ex Lisa, much to Dewayne’s dismay. They’re soon joined by Shanika (X Mayo) and Clifton (Jermaine Fowler), the former profane and the latter super-nerdy. Clifton is also imminently forgettable, since he claims to have been invited to this gathering by Morgan, but no one seems to remember or know him. Nonetheless, his presence doesn’t seem to greatly concern anyone, because The Blackening is a horror movie that purportedly wants to scare and yet can’t be bothered to hide its obvious twists.

Once together, the crew decides to take a bunch of Molly, drink King’s ultra-sugary spiked Kool-Aid, and play Spades—except, that is, for outcast Clifton, who doesn’t understand the rules and is too lame to convince anyone to teach them to him. Perkins and Tracy Oliver’s script spends an overly generous amount of time establishing these characters, most of which involves unimportant chit-chat about the state of Lisa and Nnamdi’s relationship, and is peppered with barbs about the relative Blackness of each friend. That topic is initially mined for strained one-liners—such as Allison resembling a zebra, because her dad is white—only to become more relevant when the troupe find The Blackening and, after being tested on Black history trivia, are told by the game’s offensive MC that, in order to live, they have to sacrifice the friend who’s most Black.

The ensuing roundabout conversation strives to be telling about Black Americans’ personal racial attitudes, but it primarily results in a bunch of limp jokes that build to an easy slam on Donald Trump. As it turns out, The Blackening is a device employed by a hulking killer in, yes, a demented blackface mask, who stalks his prey while wielding a crossbow and controlling the house’s doors and lights. The fiend is a Jason Voorhees-Michael Myers knock-off with a few Jigsaw-style tricks up his sleeve, and he’s as scary as your average goldfish. He’s also about as dangerous; despite his sharpshooting, the villain turns out to be severely incompetent when it comes to committing actual murder, instead wounding a few targets and getting himself hurt over the course of multiple encounters that are as inelegant and tedious as the material’s stabs at comedy.

“The ensuing roundabout conversation strives to be telling about Black Americans’ personal racial attitudes, but it primarily results in a bunch of limp jokes that build to an easy slam on Donald Trump.”

Adderall-fueled hallucinations (and superpowers), extended bits about Friends, references to Set It Off and other scattershot gags are strewn throughout this mirthless tale, which would have no reason to exist if it didn’t constantly foreground the issue of race, and yet affords no pointed or amusing commentary on the subject. Story’s slasher saga has a lone idea: imbuing Black characters with (positive and negative) agency. Unfortunately, they’re so one-dimensional and unfunny, and their interpersonal conflicts are so sketchy and beside the point, that it’s impossible to be too invested in their survival. Compounding matters, Story and company have their protagonists mock certain strategic options (“We have to split up!”) as typical white-people idiocy, and then engage in that very same stupid behavior for reasons that make no sense.

The Blackening can’t even stage its action lucidly; the director shoots most of the proceedings in murky shadows that render everything dull and indistinct. Between that gloom and some awful, artificial looking lens flares, the film proves incapable of properly handling light and darkness—fitting, given its equally inept dialogue about race.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Destroys Racist ‘Little Mermaid‘ Haters

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was sounding off on “Earth’s biggest dick” Ron DeSantis for sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night when he made a hard pivot to a different type of troll.“While American lawmakers are arguing about what’s happening at land borders, Americans on the internet are at war about what’s happening under the sea,” the host said before presenting a summary of the racist backlash to Disney’s decision to cast a Black actress as Ariel in the upcoming live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.“Really, people? We’re doing this again?” Noah asked. “Once...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
TheDailyBeast

Kyrie Irving Shares Unhinged Alex Jones Clip About Secret Societies and Engineered Plagues

Kyrie Irving, unfortunately, shared a 2002 Infowars video on Thursday in which mega conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rants about secret societies, corrupt empires, and government overlords supposedly wanting worldwide rule and a “cashless society, total and complete tyranny.” Jones, who has been sued by victims’ parents for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged, rambles in the video that the government “becomes God, basically, when it comes to your health. And then, by releasing diseases, and viruses, and plagues upon us, we, then, basically get shoved in their system.” Irving has previously come under fire for being anti-vax and pushing unfounded health information during the height of the COVID pandemic. He’s also admitted to believing the earth is flat so for anyone paying attention, the Alex Jones re-post hardly comes as a surprise.“There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system” — Alex Jones 2002 clip posted by Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/3JYEnguEk5— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
NBA
TheDailyBeast

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 9th Child... While Also Awaiting His 10th and 11th

Nick Cannon nearly has enough kids to field his own soccer team. The extremely fertile entertainer announced the surprise birth of his ninth child on Wednesday, a son named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. He shares the child with 40-year-old influencer LaNisha Cole, his sixth baby mama. And there are more on the way: Cannon, 41, is awaiting the birth of a child with Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell and another with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is in an open relationship with Cannon. “Once again today I am in awe of the Devine feminine!” Cannon wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the highest class of civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) Read it at Daily Mail
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Pharoah
Person
Omar Epps
Person
Grace Byers
Person
Jermaine Fowler
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

‘Los Espookys’ Is Still the Weirdest Show on HBO

TV might be replete with spoiled rich kids, but in Los Espookys, Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres plays the one twerp to rule them all. Has Chuck Bass ever successfully asked the moon to “go full” so he can recover a lost earring? Because Torres’ silk-pajama enthusiast Andrés has.The earring, by the way, serves as his totemic reminder to reject any and all accountability for his actions.After a long hiatus, HBO’s most delightfully bizarre comedy returns Friday for a six-episode second season. The series follows a group of horror-loving friends who brand themselves “Los Espookys” and start a production...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

What If Nickelodeon’s ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Was a Horror Movie?

The continuing success of the V/H/S franchise is due not only to its anthology format and found-footage conceit but, just as crucially, to its raggedy analog shaky-cam visuals, which allow the films to hide their ghastly sights slightly out of view, to shock audiences with terrifying reveals, and to create anxiety and suspense through helter-skelter movement. Factor in audio-video distortion, tracking-related fuzziness, and action that’s suddenly interrupted and replaced by underlying recordings, and the series proves a work of carefully controlled aesthetic chaos, all scuzzy static, rewinding-and-fast-forwarding reverb, and jarring surprises emerging—figuratively and literally—from below. Stylistically speaking, it peddles warped,...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Dear Mama’ Reveals How Tupac’s Mother Gave Him His Rebel Heart

There may be no hip-hop artist who’s been mythologized more than Tupac Shakur—this is an icon, after all, who had so many posthumous albums released following his 1996 death (seven, in fact) that some fans began semi-jokingly speculating, à la Elvis rumors, that he wasn’t really dead but, rather, continuing to record in secret. Dear Mama does not, alas, reveal that Tupac has been in hiding for the past 26 years. Yet director Albert Hughes’ five-part docuseries—whose first episode premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and which will air this fall on FX—does seek to shine an illuminating light...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Black People#Racism#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Comedy Central#Barbershop#Shaft
TheDailyBeast

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbz’ Came for This YouTuber. So She’s Suing Them.

Popular YouTube personality Kimberly Nicole Foster plans to take legal action against Nicki Minaj fans who posted her personal information online, prompting a torrent of abuse that has lasted all week.Foster plans to file a lawsuit as early as next week, she told The Daily Beast. The pop culture commentator has already filed a report with her local police department and submitted a tip to the FBI, complete with screenshots that show some of Minaj’s most passionate fans, known as the Barbz, threatening to kill and rape her for criticizing their favorite rapper.Foster, 33, says the turmoil started earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Inside ‘The People’s Joker’: The Unauthorized Batman Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You to See

Update: Writer-director Vera sent The Daily Beast this statement regarding her film being removed from the TIFF lineup for to ‘rights issues’: “Everyone is going to get the chance to see this film. I don’t respond well to bullying or pressure from faceless institutions. It only emboldens me and what I was saying with this film. We’re looking for buyers and distribution partners who will protect us and make this film accessible to trans people and their families everywhere.”
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Miscarriage Was a Life-Saving Abortion

Chrissy Teigen says her well-documented miscarriage in 2020 was actually an abortion to save her life. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she told the crowd at a Propper Daley summit in Beverly Hills on Thursday. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.” The model and cookbook maven was one of a group of speakers at the event, designed to bring together activists and television creators to encourage “more nuanced characters and storylines.” She went on to explain why the painful decision was necessary: “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.” The loss was the subject of a widely shared Instagram post that has accumulated over 11 million likes. Teigen, who is currently pregnant, has two children with John Legend.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy