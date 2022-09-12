Dora Villalobos, who served eight years in the United States Army is a dedicated worker and loving mother. The Houston native joined the military to serve her country, travel the world and pursue an education. During her time on active duty in Fort Carson, Colorado, a deployment to Afghanistan, and spending time in the reserves in Germany, Villalobos was grateful for the people she met and places she was able to visit during her time in the military.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO