Read full article on original website
Related
New Jan 6 audio shows an Oath Keeper relishing the prospect of hurting members of Congress, confident that Trump supported it
Radio transmissions published by the January 6 committee reveal how members of the Oath Keepers reacted to a tweet by President Donald Trump.
Judge blocks justice department from Trump documents as legal fight continues – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out any documents that are under legal privilege rules but DoJ is expected to appeal the decision
Biden says US democracy is under threat. Here’s what he can do to help fix it
In the run-up to the midterm elections, liberal America is starting to realize how much danger it’s in. The right has been openly, defiantly stoking the fires of civil war since at least 2008 – openly promoting secession, political violence and the overturning of electoral outcomes. Now the left, slowly, probably too late, is having some of the same discussions about the catastrophic failure of American political institutions. Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, his attempt to set the agenda for the midterms, mattered in this respect if in no other. The Democratic leader has finally, against all instinct, acknowledged the risk of national collapse.
Volunteers want to clean pollution caused by mines. A legal landmine stands in the way
The raw materials extracted by America’s mine workers over the past two centuries across the West helped build our country. But mines developed before technological advancements and environmental safeguards were in place caused great damage to our lands and waterways. Even today, abandoned sites like these release toxic brews of zinc, arsenic, cadmium...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ukraine combs mass burial site, says Russia 'leaves death'
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities were expected to begin recovering bodies Friday from a mass burial site in a forest recaptured from Russian forces, a delicate task that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said would help show the world “what the Russian occupation has led to.” The site, containing hundreds of graves, was discovered close to Izium after a rapid counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces retook the northeastern city and much of the Kharkiv region, breaking what had largely become a stalemate in the nearly seven-month war. To bolster the offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid Thursday for Ukraine, including more of the weaponry that has helped its troops seize the momentum. Associated Press journalists who visited the burial site Thursday saw graves amid the pine trees, marked with simple wooden crosses. Most were numbered — and the count went into the 400s.
Comments / 0