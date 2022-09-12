ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Live updates: coordinator, Spencer Rattler availability

For the first time since South Carolina’s loss to Arkansas, the Gamecocks’ coordinators will speak with the media. Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White will have their weekly press conferences Wednesday beginning at 12:20 p.m. to look back at the 44-30 loss and preview Georgia. Spencer Rattler is also...
Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State or Auburn in Week 3?

The time is nearly here for Penn State’s first trip into SEC country for the first time since 2010. It’s been a long time coming for Penn State, who visits Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Penn State is entering the game as a road favorite in unfamiliar territory. As long as they can weather the storm of what should be an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium early on and give the local fans no reason to start getting riled up in the second half, the Nittany Lions should be in good shape. Here is a look at our picks and quick thoughts on the game...
ESPN's FPI predicts College Football Playoff following Week 2

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season, and the odds to make the College Football Playoff have been updated following Week 2. According to the Football Power Index, the final four are currently projected to be Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Just outside those 4, Michigan has made up small ground and is quietly building a case in the No. 5 spot.
