FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State headline Joel's Week 3 Top 10 | Breaking The Huddle with Joel Klatt
Joel Klatt gives his updated Top 10 for Week 3 of college football. He mentions the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns.
Will Muschamp is a Big Reason Why Smart Believes it is his "Best Staff"
Why does Kirby Smart believe he has the best staff yet?
Gators Land in Top 10 for Elite 2024 OL Kam Pringle
Legacy 2024 offensive tackle prospect Kam Pringle names the Florida Gators to his top 10.
Live updates: coordinator, Spencer Rattler availability
For the first time since South Carolina’s loss to Arkansas, the Gamecocks’ coordinators will speak with the media. Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White will have their weekly press conferences Wednesday beginning at 12:20 p.m. to look back at the 44-30 loss and preview Georgia. Spencer Rattler is also...
Nittany Lions Wire staff predictions: Penn State or Auburn in Week 3?
The time is nearly here for Penn State’s first trip into SEC country for the first time since 2010. It’s been a long time coming for Penn State, who visits Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Penn State is entering the game as a road favorite in unfamiliar territory. As long as they can weather the storm of what should be an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium early on and give the local fans no reason to start getting riled up in the second half, the Nittany Lions should be in good shape. Here is a look at our picks and quick thoughts on the game...
Troy at Appalachian State odds, picks, and predictions
The Troy Trojans (1-1) travel to Boone, N.C., to match up against the Sun Belt foe Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Troy vs. Appalachian State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Troy...
UGA football among top schools for elite OT Kam Pringle
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top 10 schools for class of 2024 offensive tackle recruit Kam Pringle. Pringle is one of the top recruits in South Carolina. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle is ranked as a four-star recruit. Kam Pringle plays high school football for Woodland High School in Dorchester, South Carolina.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts College Football Playoff following Week 2
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season, and the odds to make the College Football Playoff have been updated following Week 2. According to the Football Power Index, the final four are currently projected to be Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Just outside those 4, Michigan has made up small ground and is quietly building a case in the No. 5 spot.
