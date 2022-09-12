ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. When more details are released on the arrests,...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Trespass Enforcement Program

Billings businesses may be about to kiss parking lot parties goodbye. A program previously offered only to downtown Billings businesses is now being offered to every business in the city. It's aimed at those shops that have had gatherings of non-customers on their property after hours. If you have a business like that, you may be interested in the Billings Trespass Enforcement Program.
Billings Police Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old Boy

Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday

Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License

Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
WATCH: Vlogger Hikes Down The Closed Roads Of Yellowstone

On June 13, 2022 Yellowstone National Park had record-breaking flooding. It was a combination of warm temperatures that melted high elevation snow and several days of exceptionally heavy rainfall. Multiple roads and trails were damaged, with the most significant damage occurring along the Northern road through the Lamar Valley. The...
Hate the DMV in Billings? Bozeman Tests New Mobile DMV at Fairgrounds

MVD Express - A convenience or highway robbery?. Everyone knows of the DMV in every state, and the reputation that comes along with that. But have you ever tried MVD Express? They claim to take pride in providing an easier, and more convenient option, for MVD service needs. Which, from my experience, they do just that. However... they also slap a fee on top of the MVD fees, purely for getting to you faster.
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City

While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
RIDE: 9/11 Run Aims to Raise Over $20K for Laurel Hometown Troops

What began as a heartfelt ride to honor the lives we lost on September 11, 2001, has now grown to one of the largest motorcycle runs of the year in the Billings area. The 17th annual event, sponsored by a local motorcycle riding club (the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S.), will be held this Saturday, September 10th. The run will depart from Laurel, with a new starting point for 2022.
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

