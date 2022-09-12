Read full article on original website
Inmate Dies at Yellowstone Co Detention Facility in Billings
An inmate being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on federal charges died late last week. According to the press release from Sheriff Mike Linder, the inmate at the YCDF was found unresponsive in his jail cell by a Detention Officer around 11:30 pm on Friday, September 9. Emergency...
BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. When more details are released on the arrests,...
Third Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Drive-By Shootings in Billings
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with Saturday's drive-by shootings in Billings. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the 300 block of Jefferson on Sunday at 12:30 pm and arrested a third juvenile male in connection with the incident. The investigation continues,...
Vehicle Hits Residence Near Downtown Billings, Driver Flees Scene
Billings Police are still searching for the suspect(s) involved in a hit and run near downtown Billings on Thursday morning (9/8). In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 8:40 am Thursday, officers reported a vehicle versus a residence near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South 28th Street.
Why I Need to Change My License Plates to Montana’s… and Soon!
The funniest thing I've noticed about drivers in Billings is that the egos are big and the trucks are BIGGER. I'm obviously kidding, but when you combine the two it seems like drivers here are more aggressive. Coincidence? You tell me. I just moved here about two weeks ago and...
Billings Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Trespass Enforcement Program
Billings businesses may be about to kiss parking lot parties goodbye. A program previously offered only to downtown Billings businesses is now being offered to every business in the city. It's aimed at those shops that have had gatherings of non-customers on their property after hours. If you have a business like that, you may be interested in the Billings Trespass Enforcement Program.
Billings Police Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old Boy
Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday
Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
A Real Life Doge? Your Coin is Better Invested in Foxy here in Billings!
This week for Wet Nose Wednesday, we've got Foxy! A Shiba Inu Mix at 7 years old. Kinda shy, but loving and ready to play. For official details on Foxy, check out the YVAC page using the button below. If you'd like to learn even more about today's Wet Nose...
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
WATCH: Vlogger Hikes Down The Closed Roads Of Yellowstone
On June 13, 2022 Yellowstone National Park had record-breaking flooding. It was a combination of warm temperatures that melted high elevation snow and several days of exceptionally heavy rainfall. Multiple roads and trails were damaged, with the most significant damage occurring along the Northern road through the Lamar Valley. The...
Cross Your Fingers And Hope To… Keep Our Montana Students Safe (OPINION)
Our top security measure is luck, and so far, it's working. Yesterday, Sept. 2, 2022, Hardin, Montana schools went on lockdown because of a weapon threat in school. Fortunately, it was investigated and the threat was not credible, according to The Billings Gazette. Like I said: Luck, our best security...
5 Events You Didn’t Know Are Happening in Billings, Montana
After the exciting news day yesterday, thanks to escaped convicts from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, I figured we could use something a bit more light-hearted today. Here are my top 5 events, that I could find, happening in Billings you don't know about!. 1. Music, Art and More at...
Summer Heat in Billings KILLED My Canary Security Camera
Nowadays, almost everyone has some sort of security in their home. Be it cameras, a security system, viciously lovable dogs, attack cats, or all of the above. For me, I have cameras and a smart lock. However, last week when it reached well past 100 in Billings, my security camera COOKED.
Hate the DMV in Billings? Bozeman Tests New Mobile DMV at Fairgrounds
MVD Express - A convenience or highway robbery?. Everyone knows of the DMV in every state, and the reputation that comes along with that. But have you ever tried MVD Express? They claim to take pride in providing an easier, and more convenient option, for MVD service needs. Which, from my experience, they do just that. However... they also slap a fee on top of the MVD fees, purely for getting to you faster.
Breaking: Phillips 66 Refinery in Billings Investigating Strange Odor
Around 11 AM today, the Phillips 66 Refinery here in Billings was contacted by the City of Billings regarding the odor emanating from around the refinery. The refinery is working with local city officials to determine the source. Is there a danger to the public?. As of right now, air...
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out South of 1st Ave North By MetraPark
According to on-the-ground reports, photos, video, and the Billings Fire Department, a fire has broken out near Dick Johnson Bridge between Billings and Lockwood, just south of 1st Ave North. This post will be updated as more information comes in. Top 5 Foods Montana Is Known For. Sure, we've all...
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City
While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
RIDE: 9/11 Run Aims to Raise Over $20K for Laurel Hometown Troops
What began as a heartfelt ride to honor the lives we lost on September 11, 2001, has now grown to one of the largest motorcycle runs of the year in the Billings area. The 17th annual event, sponsored by a local motorcycle riding club (the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S.), will be held this Saturday, September 10th. The run will depart from Laurel, with a new starting point for 2022.
Pour Us a Glass. Fresh Juice Company Coming to Downtown Billings
Just last week we had some fun here at the office speculating on what new business we'd love to see take over the former Well Pared location next door to Walker's Grill downtown. ICYMI, we had a bunch of wacky ideas that included a miniature Walgreens, a hookah bar/jazz club, and a doggie daycare facility.
