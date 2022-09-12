Read full article on original website
King Charles visits Wales as lying-in-state queue paused due to swelling numbers
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - As tens of thousands of people poured into London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, the miles-long queue of mourners waiting to see her lying in state was temporarily closed on Friday after it swelled to capacity.
King Charles' staff told during queen’s mourning period that they could lose their jobs
LONDON — Dozens of household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to Britain’s throne have been told they could lose their jobs, according to one of the United Kingdom’s leading labor unions, which called the move “heartless.”. Charles, who succeeded his mother...
Russia launches Patriot missiles at Ukraine after Zelenskyy visits recently retaken city
Russian cruise missiles struck central Ukraine Wednesday hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the recently retaken city of Izyum. Ukrainian officials said the eight missiles had struck the central city of Kryvyi Rih which lies to the south of Kharkiv. The strikes were “aimed at buildings that are critically important...
Soldiers took her husband at gunpoint after the Ukraine invasion. Months later she learned he was in Russia.
BUCHA, Ukraine — With machine guns trained on them, Natalia Kulakivska had just a few seconds to say goodbye to Yevhen Hurianov, her husband of 16 years. She dropped down on the patio of the family house and they locked eyes as almost 20 Russian soldiers forced him to his knees.
King Charles III is now on the throne — but who were King Charles I and King Charles II?
Before the former Prince Charles took the British throne, some royal experts wondered if he would use one of his other names, George, when he became king. However, he styled himself as King Charles III, making him the first King Charles to rule what is today known as the United Kingdom in more than three centuries.
Princess Anne recalls sharing the ‘last 24 hours’ with mother Queen Elizabeth II in statement
Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.
‘They were running like mice’: Ukrainian fighters revel in recent success
Video from Ukrainian paratroopers shows Russian vehicles and equipment reportedly abandoned during the recent Ukrainian advance into Kharkiv. “They did resist, but going up against our guys? People who can do that haven’t been born yet,” said one of the soldiers who appeared on camera.Sept. 13, 2022.
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Germany hasn’t stopped using COVID-19 vaccines. CLAIM:...
Biden to discuss Ukraine war with South African President Ramaphosa
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office for a bilateral meeting Friday, where they're expected to discuss the war in Ukraine. In April, Biden and Ramaphosa had "a frank and open conversation about what was happening in Ukraine," a senior...
Russia-Ukraine war: senior pro-Russian officials reported killed; Ukraine says mass grave found at Izium – live
Officials in Russian-occupied areas reported dead; hundreds of bodies said to have been found in retaken Ukraine city
Camilla takes on new responsibilities along with the title of queen consort
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, there is no longer a British queen, but there is a queen consort. That title was bestowed upon Camilla, King Charles III’s wife of 17 years. “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion...
Charles is now king, but his realm looks set to shrink
LONDON — The prime minister of the Bahamas had just signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II when he made an announcement that would not have been music to the dead monarch’s ears. Prime Minister Phillip Davis said he intended to hold a referendum to remove Elizabeth’s...
