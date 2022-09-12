ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Click10.com

Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Tree falls on Daytona Beach home, narrowly misses sleeping woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman missed being crushed by a large oak tree after it fell into her home, Daytona Beach Fire Department said Tuesday. Officials said the 89-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed when the tree crashed through her roof and into her bedroom. Crews were able to rescue the woman through a void space created by the collapsed tree.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
DAVENPORT, FL
click orlando

Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
ORLANDO, FL
mycbs4.com

Deadly crash in Marion County

A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Armed man shot, killed by Lake County deputy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man died after being shot by a deputy Sunday. According to The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night had threatened that deputy with his weapon. Around 5 p.m.,...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Onyx Magazine celebrates Men of Honor, raises funds for scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla. — Onyx Magazine is continuing efforts to provide scholarships to high school and college students while at the same time honoring community leaders and trailblazers. On Saturday night, the magazine held its annual Men of Honor dinner at the Rosen Centre, recognizing 20 men. Scholarships for more...
ORLANDO, FL

