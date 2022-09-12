Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Orange County, FL Breaks All-Time Tourism Tax RecordTaxBuzzOrange County, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Bay News 9
Search ongoing for missing student rower after lightning strike on Lake Fairview
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are still searching Lake Fairview for a missing child. Five students from a rowing club were on a boat that capsized after a lightning strike in the area Thursday evening. Orange County authorities said the students are middle school students. What You Need To...
Click10.com
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
Firefighters rush to early morning house fire in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire broke out at a house near Richmond Heights in Orlando early Tuesday. Shortly after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to Guinyard Way, not far from the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center. Investigators told WFTV that the back of the house suffered heavy fire damage. The...
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Tree falls on Daytona Beach home, narrowly misses sleeping woman
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman missed being crushed by a large oak tree after it fell into her home, Daytona Beach Fire Department said Tuesday. Officials said the 89-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed when the tree crashed through her roof and into her bedroom. Crews were able to rescue the woman through a void space created by the collapsed tree.
WESH
Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
click orlando
Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
mycbs4.com
Deadly crash in Marion County
A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
click orlando
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
WCTV
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
click orlando
Orlando man killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning and two people were left with serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on State Road 472 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 6:32 a.m., west of SR-472′s intersection with East...
WESH
Officials: Armed man shot, killed by Lake County deputy
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man died after being shot by a deputy Sunday. According to The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night had threatened that deputy with his weapon. Around 5 p.m.,...
Orlando police identify 17-year-old shot and killed Friday, $5K reward offered
Police in Orlando are sharing new details after a teenager was shot and killed Friday night. Officers said Hamishee “Mishee” Williams Jr. was shot around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Domino Drive. Williams was found lying on the road and taken to a hospital where he...
Man dies in deputy-involved shooting, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died in a deputy-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a suicidal adult man who was armed with a rifle in a Clermont home. Deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and...
Troopers search for driver who hit and killed cyclist in Volusia County Saturday night
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who ran from a crash that killed a cyclist in Volusia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street. >>> STREAM...
Bay News 9
Onyx Magazine celebrates Men of Honor, raises funds for scholarships
ORLANDO, Fla. — Onyx Magazine is continuing efforts to provide scholarships to high school and college students while at the same time honoring community leaders and trailblazers. On Saturday night, the magazine held its annual Men of Honor dinner at the Rosen Centre, recognizing 20 men. Scholarships for more...
Comments / 0