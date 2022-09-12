Read full article on original website
Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park
Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. When more details are released on the arrests,...
A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year
A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
Vehicle Hits Residence Near Downtown Billings, Driver Flees Scene
Billings Police are still searching for the suspect(s) involved in a hit and run near downtown Billings on Thursday morning (9/8). In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 8:40 am Thursday, officers reported a vehicle versus a residence near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South 28th Street.
Billings Police Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old Boy
Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.
Billings Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Trespass Enforcement Program
Billings businesses may be about to kiss parking lot parties goodbye. A program previously offered only to downtown Billings businesses is now being offered to every business in the city. It's aimed at those shops that have had gatherings of non-customers on their property after hours. If you have a business like that, you may be interested in the Billings Trespass Enforcement Program.
Billings Police Investigating Homicide After Man Dies of Stabbing Injuries
Billings Police are now reporting that a man died of his injuries following a stabbing in the 2000 block of 6th Avenue North at North Park in downtown Billings. According to the post just before 3 pm today (Tuesday) on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the victim in the stabbing "passed away from his injuries," and the investigation is now "being treated as a homicide."
A Real Life Doge? Your Coin is Better Invested in Foxy here in Billings!
This week for Wet Nose Wednesday, we've got Foxy! A Shiba Inu Mix at 7 years old. Kinda shy, but loving and ready to play. For official details on Foxy, check out the YVAC page using the button below. If you'd like to learn even more about today's Wet Nose...
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
WATCH: Vlogger Hikes Down The Closed Roads Of Yellowstone
On June 13, 2022 Yellowstone National Park had record-breaking flooding. It was a combination of warm temperatures that melted high elevation snow and several days of exceptionally heavy rainfall. Multiple roads and trails were damaged, with the most significant damage occurring along the Northern road through the Lamar Valley. The...
5 Events You Didn’t Know Are Happening in Billings, Montana
After the exciting news day yesterday, thanks to escaped convicts from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, I figured we could use something a bit more light-hearted today. Here are my top 5 events, that I could find, happening in Billings you don't know about!. 1. Music, Art and More at...
Summer Heat in Billings KILLED My Canary Security Camera
Nowadays, almost everyone has some sort of security in their home. Be it cameras, a security system, viciously lovable dogs, attack cats, or all of the above. For me, I have cameras and a smart lock. However, last week when it reached well past 100 in Billings, my security camera COOKED.
Breaking: Phillips 66 Refinery in Billings Investigating Strange Odor
Around 11 AM today, the Phillips 66 Refinery here in Billings was contacted by the City of Billings regarding the odor emanating from around the refinery. The refinery is working with local city officials to determine the source. Is there a danger to the public?. As of right now, air...
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out South of 1st Ave North By MetraPark
According to on-the-ground reports, photos, video, and the Billings Fire Department, a fire has broken out near Dick Johnson Bridge between Billings and Lockwood, just south of 1st Ave North. This post will be updated as more information comes in. Top 5 Foods Montana Is Known For. Sure, we've all...
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City
While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
Like the Famous Children’s Book, This Billings Tree Keeps Giving
Shel Silverstein's wildly popular children's book, The Giving Tree is a classic. Published in 1964, the book has been translated into numerous languages and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Framed with simple, black-and-white illustrations, Silverstein's story still gets to me. I hadn't read the book for years and picked it up again fairly recently to read to my little one. Secret confession... I had to pause while I was reading the book to hide the dampness that was unexplainably appearing in the corners of my eyes. Find a free pdf of the book HERE.
RIDE: 9/11 Run Aims to Raise Over $20K for Laurel Hometown Troops
What began as a heartfelt ride to honor the lives we lost on September 11, 2001, has now grown to one of the largest motorcycle runs of the year in the Billings area. The 17th annual event, sponsored by a local motorcycle riding club (the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S.), will be held this Saturday, September 10th. The run will depart from Laurel, with a new starting point for 2022.
As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns
We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
Pour Us a Glass. Fresh Juice Company Coming to Downtown Billings
Just last week we had some fun here at the office speculating on what new business we'd love to see take over the former Well Pared location next door to Walker's Grill downtown. ICYMI, we had a bunch of wacky ideas that included a miniature Walgreens, a hookah bar/jazz club, and a doggie daycare facility.
Black Kitties in Billings Get a Bad Rap Because of This Stupid Reason
It’s always this time of year when we start hearing extremely sad stories about humans abusing black cats. For some very strange reason people think black cats are “unlucky”, “a bad omen”, or “a demon reincarnated.”. Honestly, that’s just downright stupid. Black cats...
