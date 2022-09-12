ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
BILLINGS, MT
BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. When more details are released on the arrests,...
BILLINGS, MT
A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year

A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Police Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old Boy

Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Trespass Enforcement Program

Billings businesses may be about to kiss parking lot parties goodbye. A program previously offered only to downtown Billings businesses is now being offered to every business in the city. It's aimed at those shops that have had gatherings of non-customers on their property after hours. If you have a business like that, you may be interested in the Billings Trespass Enforcement Program.
BILLINGS, MT
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License

Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City

While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
BILLINGS, MT
Like the Famous Children’s Book, This Billings Tree Keeps Giving

Shel Silverstein's wildly popular children's book, The Giving Tree is a classic. Published in 1964, the book has been translated into numerous languages and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Framed with simple, black-and-white illustrations, Silverstein's story still gets to me. I hadn't read the book for years and picked it up again fairly recently to read to my little one. Secret confession... I had to pause while I was reading the book to hide the dampness that was unexplainably appearing in the corners of my eyes. Find a free pdf of the book HERE.
BILLINGS, MT
RIDE: 9/11 Run Aims to Raise Over $20K for Laurel Hometown Troops

What began as a heartfelt ride to honor the lives we lost on September 11, 2001, has now grown to one of the largest motorcycle runs of the year in the Billings area. The 17th annual event, sponsored by a local motorcycle riding club (the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S.), will be held this Saturday, September 10th. The run will depart from Laurel, with a new starting point for 2022.
LAUREL, MT
As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns

We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
WORDEN, MT
Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

