Shel Silverstein's wildly popular children's book, The Giving Tree is a classic. Published in 1964, the book has been translated into numerous languages and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Framed with simple, black-and-white illustrations, Silverstein's story still gets to me. I hadn't read the book for years and picked it up again fairly recently to read to my little one. Secret confession... I had to pause while I was reading the book to hide the dampness that was unexplainably appearing in the corners of my eyes. Find a free pdf of the book HERE.

