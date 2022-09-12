ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
BoxingNews24.com

Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight

By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia

By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday

By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin: “Why did [Canelo] wait 4 years” to fight?

By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez waited four years to finally face him because he didn’t want it after their second fight in 2018. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) feels that Canelo is only doing it now because it’s the last fight on his...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn

By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com

Three Mega-Fights to Conclude 2022

By Justin Estuart: In the sport of boxing, certain fights can get materialized, but mega-fights do not come very often. Above all, super fights, including Canelo-GGG III, Spence-Crawford, and Fury-Joshua look to be all lined up during the fourth quarter of 2022. Let’s break down these three mega-fights. Canelo-GGG...
BoxingNews24.com

Is Anthony Joshua throwing his career away by fighting Fury?

By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua is taking a major career gamble by agreeing to fight Tyson Fury on December 3rd. If Joshua loses, it’s going to be next to impossible for him to come back from this. If the defeat to Fury is really bad, it’s possible that Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com

Leigh Wood injured, pulls out of Mauricio Lara fight

By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood has suffered a torn bicep and won’t be able to go through with his defense of his WBA World flyweight title against the dangerous Mauricio Lara on September 24th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. At this point, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com

Frank Warren gives Fury vs. Joshua update on negotiations

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren reports that the contracts for the Anthony Joshua fight are on the way. Warren, however, says that the Fury vs. Joshua fight isn’t a done deal until the contracts have been signed. There’s always a chance that when Joshua’s promoter...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn predicts 1 million buys for Canelo vs. Golovkin III

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn is predicting Saturday’s trilogy match between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will pull in upwards of 1 million pay-per-view buys on DAZN. That’s a very ambitious number from Hearn, considering that Canelo’s last fight against Dmitry Bivol brought in only...
BoxingNews24.com

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Plans On Using Massive Platform To Make A Statement

By Vince Dwriter: WBC Super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) is a boxing star on the rise. He has the opportunity to make his star shine brighter on September 17 live on DAZN pay-per-view when he steps in the ring to defend his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event on the Canelo-GGG 3 card that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight

By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo says he wanted Bivol rematch but contracted to Golovkin

By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez says he’d planned on fighting an immediate rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September, but he had to take the Gennadiy Golovkin contest instead because he was under contract to face him next. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) revealed that he still...
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight

By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
LAS VEGAS, NV

