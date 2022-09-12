Read full article on original website
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2 Review: After A Period, Peace Blooms
Slippery was the word to describe many of the characters on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2. From Zane, to Roy Miller, Parker and Sam, and the entire St. Josephine parish council, slippery was an adjective that could describe them all. We'll start with the council meeting. There were two...
Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 Online
Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Resident Alien S2E14 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 14, Harry ends up having to go head-to-head with one of...
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 2
June is burying something in the snow outside the house. It's the gun she got from Vicky. Serena is on a plane. It appears she received her wish to bury Fred in Gilead. She's greeted by Nick and Commander Lawrence. She's got quite the attitude going on and uses it to speak on Fred's behalf as she speaks to Nick.
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Premiere Review: Blood on Her Hands
On the day Senator Lindsey Graham suggested he'd like to enact country-wide abortion restrictions comes The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 1, and if that doesn't sink like a rock to the pit of your stomach, I don't know what will. June has fallen victim not only to Gilead's rule...
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3
Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Reveals Why the Time Is Right for a Revamp
Grey's Anatomy has defied the odds for almost 20 years, but the hit ABC medical drama is experiencing its biggest revamp to date. As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo has dropped down to recurring status after being the face of the series since Grey's Anatomy Season 1 Episode 1. To help...
Big Sky: Who's Out as Series Regular?
When Big Sky Season 3 gets underway at ABC, a fan favorite will be M.I.A. TV Line reports that Omar Metwally will not be back as a series regular. Series showrunner Elwood Reid told the outlet that the actor approached the showrunner about working on a play. “I didn’t know...
Blade Runner 2099 Limited Series Ordered at Prime Video With Ridley Scott Executive Producing
Blade Runner is getting the limited series treatment. Prime Video announced Thursday that it had picked up a live-action series set in the universe of the iconic movies. Ridley Scott will return as executive producer for the show, billed as a follow-up to 2017's Blade Runner 2049. Silka Luisa, who...
A Waltons Homecoming Holiday Movie Premiere Date Set at The CW
The Waltons will return for another holiday movie on The CW. The network revealed Wednesday that A Waltons Thanksgiving will premiere Sunday, November 20, at 8/7c. A follow-up to the highly successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. "The...
Reacher: Shaun Sipos Joins Season 2 of Prime Video Drama
Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video. The Outer Range actor has landed a lead role on Reacher Season 2, Deadline reports. The Melrose Place alum has signed a one-year deal to play David O' Donnell. "He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and...
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Another Dutton
The Yellowstone prequel has cast another Dutton. Brandon Sklenar is the latest addition to the cast of 1923, which is on track for a December bow on Paramount+. Sklenar joins Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as well as Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.
Michael Keaton Responds to Batgirl Cancellation
Michael Keaton is the latest cast member associated with Warner Bros. Discovery's ill-fated Batgirl movie to speak out about the project's demise. The Dopesick actor was present in the Emmys press room and answered some questions. “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a...
Wolf Pack: Rodrigo Santoro to Star Opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar
Wolf Pack is moving forward at Paramount+. The cabler announced today that Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) is set to star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in the upcoming original series. Production on the series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is underway in Atlanta, Ga. The series is slated to premiere later this...
Lifetime Announces V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series Starring Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills & More!
Lifetime is in the VC Andrews business, and they've dropped exciting news about an upcoming project. After the network's success this summer with the limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, seen by 10 million total viewers, they are breaking ground on the V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series, following the dark and twisted history of the Cutler, Longchamp and Booth families.
The Challenge Ride or Dies: Cast and Premiere Date Announced
The Challenge returns to MTV next month with a brand new format. The hit reality series' 38th season is titled "Ride or Dies," and premieres Wednesday, October 12 at 8/7c. The Challenge Season 38 features a mix of old and new cast members, including the return of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Rocky Mountain Bye
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 18 found the embattled reality TV star declaring "f--k these people." With tensions at a high, it was time for everyone to come to terms with Erika's actions. Meanwhile, Kathy was less than impressed when Lisa Rinna tried to upstage her...
Criminal Minds Revival: First Look!
After being in development hell for such a long time time, the production on Criminal Minds: Evolution is moving at a quick pace. Paramount+ has unveiled four photos that are taken from the first two episodes back, and we are very excited about what's to come. While the show had...
